T20 World Cup 2022: India prefer R Ashwin over Yuzvendra Chahal, leave netizens baffled

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma stunned all when he announced the playing eleven for the big encounter as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was preferred over leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

After winning the toss, Rohit said, "We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully, we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners."

"Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners," said Pakistan skipper Babar.

Why no Chahal ask fans?

Fans, however, were baffled by Team India's decision to keep their most successful T20 bowler in Chahal on the bench. The Haryana cricketer has been one of the biggest strengths for the team in the white-ball format.

Veteran cricket commentator Ayaz Menon tweeted, "Ashwin preferred to Chahal, not such a surprise. India were keen to strengthen the batting and seriously considered Hooda too before settling on Ashwin for his experience and craftiness."

Ashwin preferred to Chahal not such a surprise. India were keen strengthen the batting and seriously considered Hooda to before settling on Ashwin for his experience and craftiness — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 23, 2022

#RohitSharma𓃵 has gone with the stability of a longer tail #axar #ashwin at the expense of an attacking option in #chahal — Shayan (@BasdShayan) October 23, 2022

No #Chahal is a surprise considering the G is a big ground and you want Yuzi to entice the Pak batters and pick wickets #Melbourne #INDvPAK #GreatestRivalry #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup #RohitSharma𓃵 — Baidurjo Bhose (@bbhose) October 23, 2022

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh