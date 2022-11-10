T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan face England in Final, an eerie similarity in a repeat of 1992

The journey to the final was a contrasting one for the two sides. While Pakistan had a scrappy Super 12 stage, England endured a far more comfortable run. Following the first couple of games, many pegged England as one of the sides to make it to the final, but Pakistan were written off after two straight losses.

But a resolute Pakistan side fought their way back to enter the semis and then the final. Both Pakistan and England endured comfortable outings in their respective semifinals. The openers of both sides put on sizzling displays to guide their team to the title clash.

While Pakistan eked out a seven-wicket win over New Zealand, England handed India a thrashing 10-wicket defeat to march into the finals.

Ahead of the World Cup final, Pakistan fans can't help but take a walk down memory lane. Here's why:

Let's turn the clock back to thirty years ago - Pakistan's 1992 World Cup winning campaign. One can't help but draw comparisons between the 1992 World Cup campaign and the current World Cup in Australia.

Starting from their journey in the group stage, to their entry into the final, there is an eerie similarity between the two outings. Back in 1992 Imran Khan-led Pakistan had gone on to win the World Cup and the Pakistan fans will hope their campaign unfolds the exact same way as they wait with bated breath for a second T20 World Cup trophy.

Losing start Both the 1992 Pakistan side and the 2022 team got their campaign off to a disappointing start. And wait, that's not where the similarity ends. They both played their openers at the MCG. Imran Khan-led Pak and Babar Azam-led Pak lost their openers of their respective World Cups. In both campaigns Pakistan registered back-to-back losses in the group stage, before turning their fortunes around. Back-to-back wins: Out of the five matches in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 edition, Pakistan registered three wins. Meanwhile, back in 1992, out of the eight round-robin stage games, Pakistan lost three, while one had no result. In both campaigns Pakistan ended the group stage with three wins on the trot. But the similarities don't stop there. Both teams had to wait for the last day to qualify. While the 1992 Pak side entered the semis on the back of just one extra point on the last day of the group stage, Babar Azam's men had to not only win their final game, but also needed South Africa to lose their final match. Both lost to India: In both editions, Pakistan lost their matches to India in the group stage. Back in '92, Imran Khan led Pakistan fell to a 43-run loss to India in Sydney. In the ongoing edition, Babar Azam-led Pak opened their campaign with a narrow four-wicket loss to India. Though India didn't qualify for the knockout stages of the 1992 World Cup, in the current edition, the Indian team enjoyed a good run to the semis, before losing to England in the last-four stage. Semifinal against a strong New Zealand side: The similarities continue... In both campaigns Pakistan's semifinal opponent was the same - New Zealand. And in both editions, New Zealand were in superb form, enduring a strong run in the group stage. In 1992, out of their eight group stage matches, New Zealand had just lost one. In the current edition, New Zealand was the first side through to the semis, having lost just one out of their four five Super 12 matches. Though the Kiwis were the stronger opponent, Pakistan put up a clinical show to end their campaign in the semis - in '92 and '22. Same opponent in the Final? What makes it even more uncanny? Pakistan will face the same opponent as their 1992 counterparts. Back in '92, Pakistan had faced England in the final. It doesn't end there. The venue is the same as Sunday's final - The MCG. Imran Khan-led Pakistan had fought against all odds in that campaign and gone on to win the World Cup with a 22-run win over England. The question on every Pakistani fans mind right now is - is this where the similarities end, or will be have a 1992 repeat? The eerie similarities is one for the books, and come Sunday, Pakistan will hope the trend continues as they look for their second T20 World Cup trophy.