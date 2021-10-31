Cricket
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh lose Shakib for the rest of the tournament

By Peter Thompson

Sharjah, Oct. 31: Bangladesh have lost all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the rest of the T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury.

The 34-year-old pulled up while fielding in the Tigers' defeat to West Indies at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Shakib was able to bowl four overs and open the batting, but will play no further part in the tournament.

"Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies. In clinical examination, it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity,'' said Debashish Chowdhury, the chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

"He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review."

Bangladesh will not replace Shakib, as they do not have any reverse players in the squad to step up.

The Tigers are bottom of Group 1 after losing all three matches, with games against South Africa and Australia to come.

