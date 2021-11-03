T20 World Cup: England pacer Tymal Mills to miss remainder of tournament, Reece Topley added in squad

The left-arm quick did the damage while bowling in the victory over Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday (November 3).

Mills went for a scan on Tuesday and discovered that he would not be able to play any further part in England's quest to win the tournament for a second time.

Reece Topley, who was already in the United Arab Emirates as a traveling reserve, has been added to the squad.

T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler becomes first England cricketer to slam centuries across all three formats

It is another unfortunate setback for Mills, who has been beset by injury problems and was wearing a back brace at the start of this year.

The 29-year-old was recalled for the World Cup following four-and-a-half years in the international wilderness.

Mills had taken seven wickets as Eoin Morgan's side won their opening four matches to stand on the brink of the semi-finals.