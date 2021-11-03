T20 World Cup: England pacer Tymal Mills to miss remainder of tournament, Reece Topley added in squad

Abu Dhabi, Nov 3: Luckless England paceman Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup with a right thigh strain.
The left-arm quick did the damage while bowling in the victory over Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday (November 3).
Mills went for a scan on Tuesday and discovered that he would not be able to play any further part in England's quest to win the tournament for a second time.
Reece Topley, who was already in the United Arab Emirates as a traveling reserve, has been added to the squad.
T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler becomes first England cricketer to slam centuries across all three formats
It is another unfortunate setback for Mills, who has been beset by injury problems and was wearing a back brace at the start of this year.
The 29-year-old was recalled for the World Cup following four-and-a-half years in the international wilderness.
Mills had taken seven wickets as Eoin Morgan's side won their opening four matches to stand on the brink of the semi-finals.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.