T20 World Cup: England pacer Tymal Mills to miss remainder of tournament, Reece Topley added in squad

By Peter Thompson

Abu Dhabi, Nov 3: Luckless England paceman Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup with a right thigh strain.

The left-arm quick did the damage while bowling in the victory over Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday (November 3).

Mills went for a scan on Tuesday and discovered that he would not be able to play any further part in England's quest to win the tournament for a second time.

Reece Topley, who was already in the United Arab Emirates as a traveling reserve, has been added to the squad.

It is another unfortunate setback for Mills, who has been beset by injury problems and was wearing a back brace at the start of this year.

The 29-year-old was recalled for the World Cup following four-and-a-half years in the international wilderness.

Mills had taken seven wickets as Eoin Morgan's side won their opening four matches to stand on the brink of the semi-finals.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 20:20 [IST]
