T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after being hit on the shoulder

As reported by ANI, the BCCI media team revealed, “Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans.”

Pandya managed to score 11 off 8 as India struggled to a total of 151/7. After the Indian openers were dismissed in quick succession, Indian skipper Virat Kohli once proved he’s a big match player as he played a patient 57 to guide India to 151 in the opening match of the tournament.

Hardik Pandya, who hasn’t been contributing with the ball since his back surgery in 2019, plays a crucial role with the bat at No. 6. On Sunday, Pakistan completely dominated India to notch up their first ever win over India at the World Cup.

After impressing with the ball, with Shaheen Shah Afridi pocketing three crucial wickets, the Pakistan openers chased down the total with 13 balls to spare, to notch up a 10 wicket win over India.