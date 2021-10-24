T20 World Cup 2021: Azam-Rizwan's record opening stand, Shaheen Shah sizzles in Pakistan's emphatic win

Dubai, Oct 24: Team India's dominance over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup finally came to an end as they were defeated by Babar Azam-led side by 10 wickets on Sunday (October 24) here at Dubai Cricket Stadium.
Chasing a target of 152, Pakistan cruised home in style as captain Azam (68*) and Mohammad Rizwan (79*) carried the bat through to take their team home. The finish couldn't have been sweeter for the Men In Green as they registered a win by all ten wickets in hands and 13 balls to spare.
No Indian bowler could pose any challenge to the opening duo of Rizwan and Babar as they remained toothless with the ball. All three pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah failed to pick up any wicket.
The defeat will be hard to swallow for the Indians as they were outplayed by their neighbours in all three departments of the game.
Earlier in the day, captain Kohli wasn't at his fluent best but his 57 off 49 balls was the saving grace in India's middling score of 151 for seven against Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match.
His 29th half-century in T20 Internationals wasn't as good as some of his other innings but considering that he diffused a potentially troubling situation created by Shaheen Shah Afridi's (3/31 in 4 overs) menacing opening spell, this knock was significant.
Shaheen also did his bit at the death, removing the Indian skipper in the penultimate over. Kohli got support from Rishabh Pant (39 off 30 balls) during a 53-run stand but had to do the bulk of heavy lifting in a pressure cooker scenario, something he has been accustomed to for the past one decade.
His innings had five fours and a six as India managed a score that would give the bowlers at least something to fight for on a track that can't exactly be called batting-friendly. In an India-Pakistan game, one should always add "20 invisible runs", simply because of the weight it carries.
Shaheen, one of the most exciting fast bowlers produced two unplayable deliveries at the biggest stage under pressure, which any batter would have found difficult to negotiate.
The most difficult delivery from a left-arm fast bowler is the one that holds the line just when the batter had committed for the angle. In the case of Rohit (0), before he could adjust his footwork, he got one that was pitched in the blockhole and straightened. It caught him plumb in front.
KL Rahul (3) thought that the ball will straighten but it shaped in to breach his defence and disturb the off-stump. Suryakumar Yadav (11) did get a six over backward square leg off Shaheen and a boundary off Imad Wasim (0/10 in 2 overs) but Hasan Ali bowled one back of the length which he edged while trying to cut and a diving Mohammed Rizwan behind the stumps pouched it.
Pant joined Kohli as the Powerplay score read a disastrous 36 for three. They added 53 runs in 6.4 overs to get some momentum back in an exciting stand dominated by the left-hander.
The Indian captain did show Shaheen, who is the boss as he made room by shuffling towards leg-stump and lofted him straight into his team's dug-out for a six. For Hasan Ali, he reserved an exquisite square drive before he let Pant take over the show, having partially stabilised the initial rot.
Watching that there is a fielder placed at '45', Pant first played a lap shot off leg-spinner Shadab Khan (1/22 in 4 overs) and then back-cut Mohammed Hafeez from the middle-stump to get two boundaries. But the real fun was when he smoked Hasan for two one-handed sixes.
Shadab had the last laugh as a mistimed slog sweep turned into a return catch. Kohli, who was playing the second fiddle then took charge as he attacked Hasan with a pull-shot and then played a cover drive as 10 runs came off the 16th over. However, Pakistani bowlers didn't err much at the death to keep the score under check, credit for which should go to Harris Rauf (1/25 off 4 overs).
Here are the highlights from the match between India and Pakistan:
It's all over and History has been created!! Babar Azam-led Pakistan have ended the draught as they beat India by 10 wickets to claim their first win in WC.
Four! Rizwan hits another boundary off Shami and he seems to be in a hurry now. Pakistan need 3 more runs to win.
Four! Rizwan follows it with a boundary. Pakistan need 7 runs to win
SIX!! Mohammed Shami bowls a full toss and Rizwan pulls him over mid-wicket for a maximum.
After 17 overs, Pakistan reach 135/0. They need 17 off 18 balls.
Pakistan reach 130/0 after 16.2 overs. Both the openers are in their 60s in the run chase.
This is the first Men's T20 World Cup match where both captains scored 50+ runs. Virat Kohli 57(49) Babar Azam is still batting on 50+
After 15 overs, Pakistan reach 121 for no loss. They require 31 more off 30 deliveries. This is some statement being sent by the Men In Green!
Four! Brilliant shot from Rizwan off Bumrah and with that shot he completes his fifty off 41 deliveries.
Four! Babar hits Jadeja in the gap and gets another boundary; Pakistan are inching closer towards a big win.
SIX!! Babar Azam hits Chakravarthy over mid-wicket and gets to his half-century off 40 deliveries.
SIX!! Rizwan slog sweeps Chakravarthy over mid-wicket for a maximum. Brilliant shot from the opener.
Pakistan reach 85/0 after 12 overs. Tidy over from Jadeja but India desperately need a wicket here else this game will be over for them.
9 runs came from Bumrah's second over of the match and Pakistan reach 80/0 after 11 overs.
Four! Slower one from Bumrah and Babar hits him over mid-off for a boundary.
Kohli brings Bumrah into the attack in the 11th over.
After 10 overs, Pakistan reach 71/0. Rizwan - 35* & Babar - 34* have been batting exceedingly well in the run chase. They need 81 off 60 deliveries and have all ten wickets in hand.
Four! Babar Azam welcomes Varun Chakravarthy with a boundary as he plays a brilliant cut shot.
SIX!! A rare loosener from Jadeja and Azam hits him over mid-on for a biggie.
50 up for Pakistan in the 8th over. This is just the start they were hoping for in a run chase against India.
Ravindra Jadeja concedes 3 from his first over of the night. Pakistan reach 46/0 after 7 overs.
8 runs came from that Bhuvneshwar Kumar over and Pakistan reach 43/0 in 6 overs. This has been a brilliant start for them in run chase as they haven't lost any wicket in the powerplay.
Pakistan reach 35/0 after 5 overs. Terrific start from the openers in the run chase.
Four!! Another poor delivery from Shami and Rizwan just guides it towards the mid-wicket boundary.
Four! Loosener from Shami and Babar hits him over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Tidy first over from Chakravarthy as he concedes just 2 runs from it. Pakistan reach 24/0 after 4 overs. It has been a fine start for Pakistan so far.
Varun Chakravarthy has been brought into the attack by Virat Kohli in the fourth over.
Tidy over from Bumrah as he concedes just 4 runs off it. Pakistan reach 22/0 after 3 overs.
Bumrah will be bowling the third over for India. Kohli & Co will have to pick up wickets to keep themselves in the hunt.
8 runs came from that Mohammad Shami over and Pakistan reach 18/0 in 2 overs. Good start for the Men in Green in the run chase.
Four! Babar Azam hits a brilliant cover drive off Shami. Class was written all over it....
SIX!! Poor delivery from Bhuvneshwar and Rizwan dispatches him over mid-wicket for a maximum.
4! Pakistan get off the mark with a boundary off Bhuvneshwar's second delivery.
Pakistan openers Md Rizwan and Babar Azam are into the middle to begin the run chase of 152. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings with the ball for India.
End of the innings! India post 151/7 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first. Thanks to Virat Kohli's 57, India have posted a decent total on the board. A resurgence led by Kohli and Pant has led Team India to a competitive score as Pakistan need 152 runs to chase.
Wicket! Hardik Pandya (11) skies Rauf and Babar Azam takes a well-judged catch at mid-off. India - 146/7 in 19.3 overs
Haris Rauf bowls the final over for Pakistan and Hardik is on strike. He starts with a dot ball.
Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in WT20: 78* (61) in 2012 36* (32) in 2014 55* (37) in 2016 57 (49) in 2021 Dismissed first time in 179 balls.
5 runs! Shaheen Afridi over throws and the ball goes towards the fence. India get welcome 5 runs on the free hit delivery.
Four! Shaheen Afridi bowls a full-toss and Hardik hits him for a boundary. It's a No Ball. Free Hit
Wicket! Shaheen Afridi gets the prized wicket of Virat Kohli (57). The Indian captain has been caught behind by Rizwan and India lose their sixth wicket.
Four! Well-executed yorker from Shaheen Afridi but Hardik Pandya got a boundary with his quick bat speed as the ball races towards the third man region.
India reach 127/5 in 18 overs. Disciplined bowling effort from Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi will bowl the 19th over.
Wicket! Jadeja (13) tries to hit Hasan Ali over mid-on but fails to connect it and Shadab takes a well-judged catch in the deep. India - 125/5 in 17.5 overs
Four! Jadeja hits Hasan Ali over short-fine leg and gets a boundary.
Four! Kohli hits Hasan Ali over mid-off and gets a boundary.
Fifty up for Virat Kohli with a double off Hasan Ali. Brilliant knock under pressure from the captain.
Most 50+ scores in Men’s T20 World Cup:— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 24, 2021
10 - VIRAT KOHLI*
9 - Chris Gayle
7 - Mahela Jayawardene #INDvPAK #PAKvIND #T20WorldCup21 #India
Superb over from Rauf as he concedes just four from it. India reach 114/4 in 17 overs.
10 runs came from that Hasan Ali over and India reach 110/4 in 16 overs.
Four! Brilliant cover drive from Virat Kohli off Hasan Ali and the ball races towards the boundary.
Four! Slow bouncer from Hasan Ali and Kohli pulls him to get a boundary.
100 comes up for Team India in 15th over. Just 4 runs came from that Shadab over.
9 runs came from over number 14 bowled by Haris Rauf and India reach 96/4.
Four! Virat Kohli uses the pace of the ball and gets a boundary towards fine leg off Rauf.
6 runs and the wicket of set Rishabh Pant came from that Shadab over as India reach 87/4 in 13 overs.
Wicket! Rishabh Pant (39) mistimes that googly from Shadab Khan and the bowler takes a good return catch. India - 84/4 in 12.2 overs. The partnership of 54 runs comes to an end.
15 runs came from that Hasan Ali over and India reach 81/3 in 12 overs.
SIX!! Another one-handed shot from Rishabh Pant off Hasan Ali. This time the ball sails over long-off for a maximum. Back-to-back sixes!!
SIX!!! Rishabh Pant plays yet another one-handed shot and the ball sails over mid-wicket for a maximum.
6 runs came from that Rauf over and India reach 66/3 in 11 overs.
Haris Rauf is brought into the attack by captain Babar in the 11th over.
At the end of 10 overs, India reach 60 for 3. Pant and Kohli have put a stand of 29 runs for the fourth wicket. India are 20 runs short at this stage.
Four! Brilliant cut shot from Pant against Hafeez and gets a boundary.
Four!! Rishabh Pant hits Shadab Khan over fine leg and gets a much-needed boundary. India - 52/3 in 9 overs.
After 8 overs, India have reached 42 for three.
Not Out! Big appeal for a caught behind by Rizwan, the umpire isn't interested. Pakistan go upstairs to review it but there was no contact between bat and ball. Review lost!
Muhammad Hafeez has been brought into the attack by Babar Azam.
Just 3 came from that Shadab Khan over and India reach 39/3 in 7 overs.
Four! Virat Kohli punches the ball towards the offside and gets a boundary on the final ball of that Hasan Ali over. India reach 36/3 in 6 overs. Not a good start for Team India in the powerplay.
Wicket! Suryakumar Yadav (11) follows the away going delivery from Hasan Ali and edges it. Md Rizwan takes a brilliant catch behind the stumps. India are 31/3 now.
100th catch for Rizwan in T20s. What an occasion to do it!— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 24, 2021
Hasan Ali bowls the final over of the powerplay for Pakistan.
After 5 overs, Team India reach 30 for the loss of two wickets! 9 runs came from that Shaheen Afridi over.
SIX!!! Virat Kohli hits Shaheen Afridi over mid-on for a maximum. Brilliant shot from the Indian captain.
Four! Suryakumar slog sweeps Imad Wasim and gets a boundary. India 21/2 after 4 overs.
SIX!!! Suryakumar Yadav's short-arm jab on the final ball of Afridi's over and the ball sails over mid-wicket for a maximum. India - 14/2 after 3 overs.
Bowled!!! KL Rahul has been bowled by Shaheen Afridi on the first ball of his second over. Rahul (3) gets an inside edge and the ball hits the stumps. India are 6/2 and they are in big trouble now.
Imad Wasim bowls a tight first over as he concedes just 4 off it. India - 6/1 after 2 overs.
Not the start India would have hoped for as they've lost Rohit Sharma in the very first over. Toss and Rohit's wicket have done the trick for Pakistan early on.
Wicket! Rohit Sharma has been trapped in front for a duck by Shaheen Afridi. Brilliant yorker from the left-arm quick. Pakistan get the breakthrough in the first over. India - 1/1 in 0.4 overs.
Hardik Pandya: I don't like to get too hyped by the situation, and my family make sure of that too. I stay away from social media because you do get excited and get the vibes. It's simple, and we leave emotions out of the way, and keep things professional. We make sure we tick the right boxes, and do the processes right. The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl.
Virat Kohli: We are pretty happy with setting the target. We would have bowled first too, but the toss is not in your control. We are pretty balanced with our squad and you need to be prepared for it. We need to stay as professional as possible. We need to stay focussed on the processes. Everyone watches it closely all over the world. We can use that as a motivation, but we need to ensure we don't get too emotional and need to just stay professional. The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL, and I'm sure that was done to hold it together well for the World Cup. We expect the pitch to stay good all through and set a good total. The four not playing are: Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Ashwin and Thakur.
Babar Azam: We are going to bowl first. We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations. Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too. Haider Ali is left out.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Toss Update: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against India
Teams practising at Dubai Cricket Stadium.
The two teams at practice at the Dubai International Stadium, before their long-awaited clash.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 24, 2021
May the best team win!#India #Pakistan#T20WorldCup2021 #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK #IndvsPak #PAKvIND #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/dJTY80UfwW
Watch: Team India leaving for the stadium.
Off we go for our first match of #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VZp9FmDGC7— BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2021
India and Pakistan have faced off 12 matches in ICC World Cups and all have been won by India so far. The streak is 12-0.
Meanwhile, Waseem Jaffer has been on a roll!
Indian fans and Pakistani fans today 😉 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NKUqF8OMY4— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 24, 2021
This is what Pakistan cricketers had to say ahead of the high-octane match against India.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨 👊— ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2021
Pakistan players on what the rivalry against India means to them 💬#T20WorldCup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/CcTIBqkaNt
Hello and welcome to the live updates from the match between India and Pakistan which is one of the highly anticipated encounters of any ICC event. The two teams will be starting their campaign in the tournament.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.