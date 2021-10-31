T20 World Cup: Very disappointing batting performance: Laxman after NZ restricted India to 110/7

In an all important clash of the mega event, the Indian batting line-up disappointed as they struggled to post 110 in their 20 overs. After being put into bat, India lost both openers early as they struggled to put runs on the board.

Opening for India, Ishan Kishan was the first back in the dugout, as Boult removed the opener for just 4 off 8. Tim Southee removed KL Rahul (18), before birthday boy Ish Sodhi picked up the wicket of Rohit Sharma (14) and Virat Kohli (9).

Hardik Pandya's 23 off 24 and all rounder Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 26 off 19 saw the Indian side cross the three-figure mark at the Dubai International Stadium.

India's dismal show with the bat left former Indian great VVS Laxman disappointed as he said all Indian bowlers will need to strike if they are to have any chance of winning this match.

Speaking during the mid-innings break to official broadcaster Star Sports, Laxman said, "Very disappointed. The Indian batsmen's body language and shot selection was not appropriate. An overall disappointing batting performance. Lot of credit to the New Zealand bowlers as they executed their plans.

"For India all bowlers will need to strike and they will want to pick up wickets regularly if they are to stop the NZ batsmen."

Meanwhile, Sodhi, who picked up two crucial wickets, said, "The pitch was certainly slower than we saw (the England vs Australia game). Bit of grass cover but it played slower than expected. Main tactic was bowling first. Teams have had success here bowling first, so the toss was based on that opinion. Didn't turn hell of a lot but it does when you bowl a touch slow. Tough to catch under the lights here, unfortunate with those two drops. If you had asked before the start of the game, if you had told us we could restrict them to under 120, we will certainly take it."