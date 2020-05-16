Cricket
Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips 7th place Playoff: Taiwan Daredevils vs ICCT Smashers

By

Bengaluru, May 16: As the Taiwan’s inaugural cricket league Taipei T10 league heads towards its conclusion with thrill and excitement, we will also witness teams battling out to secure their final positions on the league table. Taiwan Daredevils will encounter ICCT Smashers in the 7th place playoff of the Taipei T-10 League

ICCT Smashers and Taiwan Daredevils would be eager to finish the league with a win. ICCT Smashers haven’t tasted victory yet despite producing some very good performances by their team. Both the teams will look for a win to create a winning momentum for the next season and will look to come back stronger.

Despite their failures in the league, players from both sides have produced some really amazing performances which will be the key to look out for an exciting and a nail biting encounter.

Players like Neel bhimani, Rajesh Mehta and skipper Devang shah of ICCT Smashers have produced really entertaining knocks whereas Jeff Black, George Klopper and Shane Ferreira have shined for Taiwan Daredevils.

Weather Report

Rain is expected to interrupt the game for a while but we can expect to have a full game. The Temprature will fluctuate between 24 to 36 Celsius.

Probable XI

Taiwan Daredevils

John Koekemoer (WK), Duane Christie, Rob Schulenberg, Jeff Black, George Klooper, Tertius De Jager, Shane Ferreria, Hein Nothnagle, Charles Hayward, Thomas Nel, Christiaan Du Toit

ICCT Smashers

Vinit Chattrani (WK), Mohit Gour, Ujjaval Vekariya, Devang Shah, Rajesh Mehta, Sandeep Patel, Shrey Doshi, Nirav Shah, Neel Bhimani, Dirvesh Jain, Dev Shah

Best 14

Wicket-Keeper - John Koekemoer

Batsmen - Duane Christie, Rob Schulenberg, Mohit Gour, Ujjaval Vekariya

Bowler - Charles Hayward, Neel BhimaniAll-Rounder - Devang Shah, Rajesh Mehta, Jeff Black, George Klooper

Captain - Devang Shah

Vice-captain - Jeff Black

Match Details

Date: 17th May

Time: 1:00 PM

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Streaming: Sports Tiger

Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 20:03 [IST]
