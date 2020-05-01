Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam 11 Fantasy Tips Match 7: Hsinchu Titans vs Taiwan Dragons

The Titans are currently sitting at the second spot in Group A with one win and one loss. Taiwan Dragons, on the other hand, are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of Group A points table.

Hsinchu Titans lost a very close match against TCA Indians in their previous match. The team would be aiming to get back on track and will be hoping for a better batting display.

Taiwan Dragons, at the same time, started their campaign with a 14-run loss against TCA Indians. Dragons would want to get a win under their belt in order to move forward in the league.

Weather Report

There is a slight chance of rain in the morning on Saturday. But it would not affect the length of the match. The temperature is expected to be around 28 Degrees Celsius during the game.

Probable Playing XI

Hsinchu Titans: Vinay MS, Vijay Kumar, Venkatesh Goudar (WK), Raguram (C), Rachit Agarwal, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Vijay Ganisetty, Thomas Rayen, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Joyal Francis

Taiwan Dragons: Athula Senadeera, Asif Hameed (WK), Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe, Adam Hopkins, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Bivan Singh, Rishi Josula (C), Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart.

Captain: Adam Hopkins

Vice-Captain: Athula Senadeera

Best 14:

Wicketkeeper - Venkatesh Goudar

Batsmen - Vijay Kumar, Santosh Yadav, Athula Senadeera, Sachin Padghan, Rachit Agarwal, Bivan Singh, Vinay MS

All-Rounders - Adam Hopkins, Joyal Francis, Manikandan, Pramod Kumar Mandal

Bowlers - Chetan Pundora, Raguram, Vijay Ganisetty

Match Details

Date: 2nd May, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Stream on SportsTiger Application