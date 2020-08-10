Tanzania APL T20: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Chui Challengers vs Simba Kings

New Delhi, Aug 10: Tanzania's annual APL T20 has started off with a real bang as we have witnessed very close encounters on both the days of the tournament so far. Chui Challengers take on Simba Kings in the 7th match of Tanzania APL T20 tournament.
Simba Kings are one of the strongest team in the tournament and they have shown that with 2 victories in two matches. They have a good number of all-rounders in their side. Skipper Zafar Khan leads by example for the team and he starred with both bat and ball in both the matches.
Chui Challengers will provide tough competition to Kings. Jitin Singh is expected to lead the Chui Challengers bowling attack along with Suraj Pala. All-rounder Kibwana Salumu along with Kishen Kamania and Riziki Kizito are expected to be big run-getters from the Challengers' side.
Both teams will be fully prepared with ample amount of practice for the game. Simba Kings look slightly stronger team for this match due to their bunch of talented all-rounders. They are likely to win this fixture. The best captain and vice-captain options for this match will be Zafar Khan, Issa Kikasi, Kishen Kamania, Jitin Singh, Riziki Kiseto and Mohamed Ali.
Probable Playing 11s
Simba Kings: Zafar Khan, Vipul Pindoria, Issa Kikasi, Gokul Das, Ivan Ismail, Mohammad Ali, Mohammed Yunus, Muzamil Hussain, Benson Myankini, Jatin Prajapati, Mukul Kumar
Chui Challengers: Kishen Kamania, Ejaz Aziz, Riziki Kiseto, Abdallah Jabiri, Jitin Singh, Khalil Rehemtullah, Nanda Kishen, Kibwana Salumu, Suraj Pala, Johnson Nyambo, Rijali Fentu
Captain: Zafar Khan
Vice-Captain: Kishen Kamania
Best 14
Wicket-Keepers: Issa Kikasi
Batsmen: Kishen Kamania, Ivan Ismail, Ejaz Aziz
All-Rounders: Zafar Khan, Benson Myankini, Jitin Singh, Riziki Kiseto, Salmin Saidi
Bowlers: Mohamed Ali, Jatin Prajapati, Mohammed Yunus, Suraj Pala
Match Details
Date: 10 August 2020
Time: 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Gymkhana Ground
