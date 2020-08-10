Tanzania APL T20: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Chui Challengers vs Simba Kings

Simba Kings are one of the strongest team in the tournament and they have shown that with 2 victories in two matches. They have a good number of all-rounders in their side. Skipper Zafar Khan leads by example for the team and he starred with both bat and ball in both the matches.

Chui Challengers will provide tough competition to Kings. Jitin Singh is expected to lead the Chui Challengers bowling attack along with Suraj Pala. All-rounder Kibwana Salumu along with Kishen Kamania and Riziki Kizito are expected to be big run-getters from the Challengers' side.

Both teams will be fully prepared with ample amount of practice for the game. Simba Kings look slightly stronger team for this match due to their bunch of talented all-rounders. They are likely to win this fixture. The best captain and vice-captain options for this match will be Zafar Khan, Issa Kikasi, Kishen Kamania, Jitin Singh, Riziki Kiseto and Mohamed Ali.

Probable Playing 11s

Simba Kings: Zafar Khan, Vipul Pindoria, Issa Kikasi, Gokul Das, Ivan Ismail, Mohammad Ali, Mohammed Yunus, Muzamil Hussain, Benson Myankini, Jatin Prajapati, Mukul Kumar

Chui Challengers: Kishen Kamania, Ejaz Aziz, Riziki Kiseto, Abdallah Jabiri, Jitin Singh, Khalil Rehemtullah, Nanda Kishen, Kibwana Salumu, Suraj Pala, Johnson Nyambo, Rijali Fentu

Captain: Zafar Khan

Vice-Captain: Kishen Kamania

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Issa Kikasi

Batsmen: Kishen Kamania, Ivan Ismail, Ejaz Aziz

All-Rounders: Zafar Khan, Benson Myankini, Jitin Singh, Riziki Kiseto, Salmin Saidi

Bowlers: Mohamed Ali, Jatin Prajapati, Mohammed Yunus, Suraj Pala

Match Details

Date: 10 August 2020

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Ground

News Updates: SportsTiger App