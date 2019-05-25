Cricket

Tare, Surya for DRS in Ranji matches

By Pti
tare

Navi Mumbai, May 25: Senior Mumbai players Aditya Tare and Surya Kumar Yadav on Saturday (May 25) batted for introduction of Decision Review System in Ranji matches on the lines of international matches and the Indian Premier League.

During the Ranji captains' conclave held in Mumbai recently, the introduction of DRS system in Ranji Trophy and doing away with the concept of coin toss were among the suggestions put forward by the captains and coaches of the domestic teams.

"Yes absolutely, it's a great move, if at all it happens. Because it is the need of the hour. If you have technology, you might as well use it," Tare told reporters here on Saturday.

"See in domestic cricket there are lots of decisions that can sometimes go against you because of umpiring errors. If we have an opportunity to correct it, then why not use it. It's going to be great (if it happens)," Tare said after the launch of the first Go Sport store in the company of teammate Surya Kumar Yadav.

Yadav too backed the suggestion. "Rightly said - if there is a technology and if you can use it, you should use it. As we see there are lots of errors and we are all humans and are bound to make mistakes. If there is a technology, we can use it and go ahead," said Surya, who was part of the triumphant Mumbai Indians' IPL team and played a key role in the team's glorious run.

 
Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 17:52 [IST]
