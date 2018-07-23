Team India bus driver talks about his bonding with Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Raina

After spending some days' off following the ODI series, Team India are travelling to Birmingham where they'll be indulged into the longer format of the game from August 1.

Their bus driver Jeff Goodwin, who has been associated with several teams since ICC World Cup 1999, ensures the Men In Blue reach their venue on time. The BCCI has shared an interview with Goodwin in which he has thrown insights about various cricket teams who have been his passengers all these years.

Goodwin has revealed that he has travelled with so many teams but he has a special bonding with the Indian Cricket Team.

In the video, Goodwin praised the professionalism and discipline of the Indian Cricket Team and also talked about the light moments he's shared with the Men In Blue.

"I like the lads, there are all friendly. They are great to get on with but they are very disciplined. There is a changing way in cricket. In my times, it has changed so much. Australia will be drinking all the time after the game and staying inside the changing room till 2 AM in the morning but now, not as much," he said.

"This team, particularly India, have never known a cricket team as professional, come out after the game so fast. This team is the best one," he added further.

Goodwin also revealed how India cricketer Suresh Raina came to help him during his wife's illness.

"Raina, a few years ago in Leeds, he gave me his shirt to auction off. I've never forgotten that," he said.

Goodwin further revealed that his son also used to drive some of the teams, and added that Sachin Tendulkar used to sit next to him.

"My son was driving the teams. He drove India and Tendulkar used to sit there (right next to the driver) and he used to say your daddy is a big star. By the end of the tour, my son became a big star as well. He is only 21. I got a nice letter from the Indian government thanking me and him," he added.

He is nicknamed 'Popeye' by the cricketers and also goes on to reveal the story behind it.

"In 2004, when I was driving Australia, Darren Lehmann was then making drinks and he was a player then and he says 'You...we like you. We will give you a nickname and he was telling me all the players' nicknames and after a few days, he went, you are Popeye and everybody calls me Popeye and I've even got a tattoo of Popeye now," he continues.

He further added that India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal calls him 'Old Man'.