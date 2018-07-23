Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Team India bus driver talks about his bonding with Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Raina

Posted By:
Team India bus driver throws insights about travelling with Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Raina

London, July 23: Team India has started preparation for the upcoming Test series against England after the limited-overs series.

After spending some days' off following the ODI series, Team India are travelling to Birmingham where they'll be indulged into the longer format of the game from August 1.

Their bus driver Jeff Goodwin, who has been associated with several teams since ICC World Cup 1999, ensures the Men In Blue reach their venue on time. The BCCI has shared an interview with Goodwin in which he has thrown insights about various cricket teams who have been his passengers all these years.

Goodwin has revealed that he has travelled with so many teams but he has a special bonding with the Indian Cricket Team.

In the video, Goodwin praised the professionalism and discipline of the Indian Cricket Team and also talked about the light moments he's shared with the Men In Blue.

"I like the lads, there are all friendly. They are great to get on with but they are very disciplined. There is a changing way in cricket. In my times, it has changed so much. Australia will be drinking all the time after the game and staying inside the changing room till 2 AM in the morning but now, not as much," he said.

"This team, particularly India, have never known a cricket team as professional, come out after the game so fast. This team is the best one," he added further.

Goodwin also revealed how India cricketer Suresh Raina came to help him during his wife's illness.

"Raina, a few years ago in Leeds, he gave me his shirt to auction off. I've never forgotten that," he said.

Goodwin further revealed that his son also used to drive some of the teams, and added that Sachin Tendulkar used to sit next to him.

"My son was driving the teams. He drove India and Tendulkar used to sit there (right next to the driver) and he used to say your daddy is a big star. By the end of the tour, my son became a big star as well. He is only 21. I got a nice letter from the Indian government thanking me and him," he added.

He is nicknamed 'Popeye' by the cricketers and also goes on to reveal the story behind it.

"In 2004, when I was driving Australia, Darren Lehmann was then making drinks and he was a player then and he says 'You...we like you. We will give you a nickname and he was telling me all the players' nicknames and after a few days, he went, you are Popeye and everybody calls me Popeye and I've even got a tattoo of Popeye now," he continues.

He further added that India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal calls him 'Old Man'.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 48 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue