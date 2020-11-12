Team India may wear a retro kit against Australia in T20s and ODIs

India are set to play three T20s as many ODIs and four Test matches in the tour Down Under which begins from November 27.

Most of the players who were were in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 along with Test specialists and coach Ravi Shastri have already left for Australia.

To encourage the Indigenous Australians' role in the sport, Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday (November 11), unveiled the design, a collaboration between manufacturer ASICS and two Indigenous women, Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen.

The design is an ode to the ancestors and past, present and future aboriginal cricketers.

The rumour mill is strong that taking a cue from CA, Team India will also follow the suit and that they are likely to wear a retro kit which will look similar to the 1992 World Cup jersey worn by the team under Mohammed Azharuddin's captaincy.

The images of the jersey are already doing rounds in social media and according to a report in Outlook website, Team India will wear the retro blue kit for both the T20s and ODIs.

Traditionally, Virat Kohli and his team have worn the sky-blue kits. The only time they tried out a different outfit was during the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup match against England when they were spotted wearing a orange-and-blue kit.

That was necessitated by a new ICC which stated "For televised ICC events all participtaing teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has perference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event."

The ICC rule implied that other teams who sport say blue jerseys will have to change their colours, especially during matches involving England, who were also sporting blue uniforms. India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka were all having blue uniforms in the World Cup.