Team India's jersey for T20 World Cup 2022 unveiled; check out the features

Rohit Sharma-led Indian men's cricket team will be donning this jersey in the upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa in the run-up to ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting October 16 in Australia.

The image was posted by the Indian Cricket Team's Twitter handle and captioned, "To every cricket fan out there, this one's for you. Presenting the all-new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport. #HarFanKiJersey #TeamIndia #MPLSports #CricketFandom."

The latest jersey has light blue and dark blue stripes on the front while the sleeves are dark blue in colour. It has title sponsors 'Byjus' printed in bold at the front while MPL Sports is also printed at the top on the right side. The BCCI logo along with the three stars which signify India's three World Cup title wins feature on the top left side.

Team India for the limited-overs series against Australia and South Africa has been announced along with the T20 WC squad. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's T20I side will also don the same jersey in the upcoming T20I games.

Indian cricket team's campaign will begin against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

India T20I WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Reserves: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.