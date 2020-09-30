Tewatia seen doing Cottrell ‘salute’ in dressing room

After skipper Steve Smith's departure, the 27-year-old struggled to get going. At one point Tewatia had scored just 17 off 23 deliveries. Rajasthan were chasing 224 and with Tewatia's painfully slow innings the game slowly slipped from the Royals' hands.

Tewatia's slow innings also build the pressure on Sanju Samson, who scored another solid knock for the Royals. But just when Punjab looked to be in the driver's seat, the Haryana man took a complete U-turn.

West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell, who had picked up Jos Buttler's wicket earlier, was slaughtered by Tewatia. While everyone believed Cottrell would seal the game in Punjab's favour, Tewatia proved everyone wrong.

Tewatia hammered Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over to turn the match on its head. And eventually that made the difference as the Royals notched up another convincing win.

Later on the Rajasthan player was seen imitating Cottrell's celebration in the dressing room. Cottrell is known for his famous salute celebration after he picks up a wicket.

For those who noticed, I love Cottrell's celebration and have huge respect for his army background, it was just my lucky day. Don't think I can do it as well as him though 😅 thanks guys for all the love. — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) September 29, 2020

The Royals posted a video on their official handle, where Tewatia was seen making an attempt to imitate Cottrell.

Many users thought that the player was mocking Cottrell and lashed out at him. But on Tuesday the Haryana player responded saying,

All eyes will be on the player when the unbeaten Rajasthan Royals meet the Kolkata Knight Riders for their third game of the season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (Sept. 30).