Thank you Ashish Nehra for the memories: Teammates

Bengaluru, November 1: Ashish Nehra will bid adieu to all forms of cricket on Wednesday (November 1) with a T20I match against New Zealand at his home venue Ferozeshah Kotla.

The left-arm pacer who once expected to take up India's pace bowling mantle along with Zaheer Khan never really could achieve that after injuries often marred his trip.

That he had to undergo 12 surgeries in his career tells volumes about his struggle against odds.

All he could play in a near two-decade career was 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

A body as fragile as candyfloss stood against his ambitions but that never forbid Nehra to give glimpses of his abilities.

Now, ahead of his last match, India teammates offered his rich tributes - talented, funny, man with peach of humour sense, dedicated and so on.

