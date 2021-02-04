The Hundred 2021: Format, Team Details, Venues, Icon Players, Coaches, list of released and retained players

Ahead of this month's player draft, the teams have retained a series of England and overseas stars - 57 male and female players - for the action-packed 100-ball competition. The Hundred was scheduled to be launched in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the E&WCB to postpone it to the next summer.

All eight men's sides will now pick the remainder of their squads in the upcoming Men's Draft where 35 spots will be up for grabs.

The Hundred 2021 Players' draft date: February 23

The format of The Hundred:

# 100 balls per innings

# A change of ends after 10 balls

# Bowlers deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls

# Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game[10]

# Just like the IPL, each bowling side will get a strategic time-out of up to two and a half minutes and the teams will be able to call time-outs at their convenience.

# A 25-ball powerplay start for each team

# During the powerplay, only two fielders will be allowed outside the initial 30-yard circle.

# The organisers have also proposed a simplified scoreboard to make it easier for the spectators on the ground as well as those watch it on television or on smartphones can easily understand what's happening in the game.

Full list of teams, coaches and venues:

1. Manchester Originals:

Men's venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Men's coach: Simon Katich

Women's venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester & Sedbergh School, Sedbergh.

2. Northern Superchargers:

Men's venue: Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds

Men's coach: Darren Lehmann

Women's Venue: York Cricket Club & South Northumberland Cricket Club

Women's coach: Danielle Hazell

3. Birmingham Phoenix:

Men's venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

Women's venue: New Road, Worcester

Men's coach: Andrew McDonald

Women's coach: Ben Sawyer

4. Trent Rockets

Men's venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Women's venue: County Cricket Ground, Derby & Grace Road, Leicester

Men's coach: Stephen Fleming

Women's coach: Salliann Briggs

5. Welsh Fire:

Men's venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Women's venue: Bristol County Ground & County Ground, Taunton

Men's coach: Gary Kirsten

Women's coach: Matthew Mott

6. London Spirit

Men's venue: The Lord's, London

Women's venue: County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford & County Cricket Ground, Northampton

Men's coach: Shane Warne

Women's coach: Lisa Keightley

7. Oval Invincibles:

Men's venue: The Oval, London

Women's venue: The County Ground, Beckenham

Men's coach: Tom Moody

Women's coach: Lydia Greenway

8. Southern Brave:

Men's venue: Rose Bowl, Hampshire

Women's venue: County Cricket Ground, Hove

Men's coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Women's coach: Charlotte Edwards

List of released players:

Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Abell, Ravi Bopara, Harry Gurney, Ben Foakes, Danny Briggs, Richard Gleeson.

List of retained players:

1. Birmingham Phoenix: Shaheen Afridi, Thea Brookes, Chris Cooke, Gwen Davies, Liam Livingstone, Isabelle Wong, Kane Williamson.

2. London Spirit: Charlie Dean, Mason Crane, Freya Davies, Joe Denly, Hannah Jones, Glenn Maxwell, Sophie Munro, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Mark Wood

3. Manchester Originals: Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Ellie Threlkeld, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Wayne Madsen, Matt Parkinson.

4. Northern Superchargers: Aaron Finch, Beth Langston, Brydon Carse, Chris Lynn, John Simpson, Linsey Smith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

5. Oval Invincibles: Sam Billings, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Laurie Evans, Jo Gardner, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dane Van Niekerk.

6. Southern Brave: Amelia Kerr, Fi Morris, Craig Overton, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Whiteley.

7. Trent Rockets: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, D'Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright.

8. Welsh Fire: Qais Ahmad, Amy Gordon, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Liam Plunkett.