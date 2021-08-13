The Hundred: Covid-19 hits Northern Superchargers women player, two more under isolation

The Superchargers released a statement confirming the development ahead of their match against Manchester Originals.

"One Northern Superchargers Women's player has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for today's fixture against Manchester Originals at Emerald Headingley as we wait for the results of a PCR test. Two other members of the squad are isolating as a precaution and will therefore miss today's game. All other members of the squad remain unaffected," a statement read.

Earlier, two men's of the Superchargers had also tested positive. They were asked to be in isolation and had missed the game against the Manchester Originals.

The ESPNCricinfo quoted a team spokesperson saying that the two players will miss the Superchargers final group fixture against Birmingham Phoenix on August 17.

The sport cricket had stepped into an unchartered territory on July 21 when the inaugural The Hundred, a novel concept rolled out by England and Wales Cricket Board, kick started at the Oval. The first match of the tournament was between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals.

Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire, London Spirit, Southern Brave are the eight teams competing in the Hundred.

Most of the major England white ball players are appearing in the tournament including ODI and T20 captain Eoin Morgan. Some of the prominent Indian women players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur too are playing in the Hundred.

Both Smriti and Jemimah have been in impressive form in the Hundred notching up a couple of fifties to guide the team to victory.