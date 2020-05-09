Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

The Hundred is not a profitable venture at the moment: Surrey chief

By
The Hundred is not a profitable venture at the moment: Surrey chief
The Hundred is not a profitable venture at the moment: Surrey chief

London, May 9: Contrary to the claims of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Richard Gould, the Surrey CEO, said it is tough to view The Hundred as a profit hub considering the current global economic situation due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The ECB has toned down their stance on launching the Hundred, but it is still dear to the powers that be within the Board. However, Gould disagreed on the profit aspect. "I wouldn't say the competition is profitable at this point because the money that was paid to the counties was there to do a job," he told Sky Sports. "It was to allow a six-week window to be created in the middle of the season and to offset the costs of doing so.

"I don't want to get into an argument with the ECB directly but I think those costs should be included within the calculations. That would then allow you to understand the absolute net position," he said.

Earlier, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison had said: "The figures stack up because The Hundred gives us an opportunity not only to generate a positive P&L year on year, from year one - which is the only short form tournament in the world to do that outside the IPL, by the way - but also generates a potential diversification of our revenues in the future.

"At the moment... three quarters of our revenue comes from media rights, from one broadcaster. Anyone looking at a business plan for the long-term health of their sport, would be looking at that number and thinking that is a big risk. The Hundred helps us look at different ways of diversifying our revenues in the future."

More HUNDRED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
K League kicks off without fans
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 15:04 [IST]
Other articles published on May 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue