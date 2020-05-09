The Hundred is not a profitable venture at the moment: Surrey chief

The ECB has toned down their stance on launching the Hundred, but it is still dear to the powers that be within the Board. However, Gould disagreed on the profit aspect. "I wouldn't say the competition is profitable at this point because the money that was paid to the counties was there to do a job," he told Sky Sports. "It was to allow a six-week window to be created in the middle of the season and to offset the costs of doing so.

"I don't want to get into an argument with the ECB directly but I think those costs should be included within the calculations. That would then allow you to understand the absolute net position," he said.

Earlier, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison had said: "The figures stack up because The Hundred gives us an opportunity not only to generate a positive P&L year on year, from year one - which is the only short form tournament in the world to do that outside the IPL, by the way - but also generates a potential diversification of our revenues in the future.

"At the moment... three quarters of our revenue comes from media rights, from one broadcaster. Anyone looking at a business plan for the long-term health of their sport, would be looking at that number and thinking that is a big risk. The Hundred helps us look at different ways of diversifying our revenues in the future."