The top five ODI innings of Rohit Sharma

1. 264 vs Sri Lanka, 2014

It stands as the highest individual score in ODI cricket and it is unlikely that we will have a better score anytime soon too. Rohit's 264 off 173 balls with 33 fours and 9 sixes helped India to 404/5 in 50 overs. It stripped Sri Lanka of will to fight and they caved in against Dhawal Kulkarni (4/34) and lost the match by 153 runs.

2. 209 vs Australia, 2013

It was the third double hundred in ODIs and the previous two was also by Indians - Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Rohit joined the list with 209 (158b, 12x4, 16x6) and led India to 383/6. But James Faulkner's hundred (116, 73b, 11x4, 6x6) and two cameos by Glenn Maxwell (66, 22b, 3x4, 7x6) and Shane Watson (49, 22b, 2x4, 6x6) brought Aussies close but lost the match by 57 runs.

3. 137 vs England, 2018

Despite Kuldeep Yadav's 6/25, England managed a competitive 268 in the first ODI at Nottingham. But Rohit Sharma made an unbeaten 137 (114b, 15x4, 4x6) as India overhauled the target in just 40.1 overs and gave India a 1-0 lead. It was batting of highest class against a good England attack.

4. 137 vs Bangladesh, 2015

This piece of craft came at the World Cup quarterfinal against Bangladesh at Melbourne. There were some acrimonious moment like umpires calling Taskin Ahmed's near waist-heigh full-toss a no-ball when Rohit was in the 90s. But apart from all that, the knock guided India to 302/6 and Umesh Yadav took 4/31 as India beat Bangladesh by 109 runs.

5. 86 vs West Indies, 2011

The Antigua (North Sound) wicket was not an aid of batsmen and it needed a special innings from Andre Russel (92, 64b, 8x4, 5x6) for West Indies to reach 225 for eight. West Indian bowlers nipped out India top order reducing them to 92 for six. But Rohit (86 n.o., 91b, 5x4, 2x6) in the company of Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar led India to a 3-0 series win.