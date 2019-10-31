Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

This T20 series is Bangladesh's best chance to beat India, says VVS Laxman

By Pti
Former India batsman VVS Laxman
Former India batsman VVS Laxman

Mumbai, October 31: Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Thursday (October 31) said Bangladesh have a huge opportunity to upset formidable India in their den due to the depth in their batting.

The series-opener will be played in New Delhi on Sunday (November 1) and will be followed by matches in Rajkot (November 7) and Nagpur (November 11).

The T20 series will be followed by a two-match Test series with Eden Garden set to host India's historic Day/Night with pink ball from November 22.

India vs Bangladesh: First T20I will not be moved despite Delhi's poor air quality

Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, says the T20 series is the best opportunity for the visitors to beat the hosts.

"This is the best opportunity for Bangladesh to beat India in their home soil since they have depth in their batting line-up. However, in their bowling department pressure will be more on Mustafizur (Rahman) to deliver since the fast-bowling line-up looks in-experience compared to their spin bowler in the team," Laxman said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

"Mustafizur would need to play key-role in picking-up early wicket with the new ball. Since Virat is not there in the side, team India seems to be little inexperienced in the middle order," he said.

Virat Kohli rested for T20Is against Bangladesh, Sanju Samson, Dube get call; Chahal returns

Laxman said it's time that youngsters take the responsibility to win matches and series for India.

"Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal will be key for India's bowling department because the venues where the matches will be played is more spinner friendly. There is a lot of inexperience in this bowling line up so I hope Yuzendra Chahal plays all three matches.

"I think it's a great opportunity for other young players like Krunal Pandya to win matches and bowl those tough over to emerge victorious," he said.

Laxman though predicted that India can win the series 2-1.

"I feel the series will be 2-1 in favour of India. Also with the form Rohit (Sharma) and KL Rahul are in right now, with (Shikhar) Dhawan looking at establishing himself, I am backing the Indian batting power to win the series," he said.

More BANGLADESH IN INDIA 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue