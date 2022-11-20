Tim Southee Hat-Trick: Kiwi pacer bags his second T20I hattrick during India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

Southee achieved the feat during the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Manganui. The kiwi quick dismissed India captain Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive deliveries of the final over.

The pacer conceded five runs in the over and ensured that in-form and dangerous looking Suryakumar Yadav, who was unbeaten on 111, wasn't allowed to take strike and left the right-handed batter stranded at the non-striker's end in the ultimate over of the match.

This was Southee's second hat-trick in his T20I career after his first came more than a decade ago against Pakistan at the Eden Park in Auckland when he dismissed the likes of Younis Khan, Mohammed Hafeez and Umar Akmal in a bilateral series at home in 2010.

Southee's hat-trick was also the 41st time a player took the treble in the shortest format on international stage. This also was the fourth hat-trick by a New Zealander. Jacob Oram and Michael Bracewell are the two other Black Caps to take a T20I hat-trick.

Here is a look at the T20I hat-tricks list:

Player Team Versus Venue Date Tim Southee New Zealand India Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 20 November 2022 Joshua Little Ireland New Zealand Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 4 November 2022 Karthik Meiyappan United Arab Emirates Sri Lanka Kardinia Park, Geelong 18 October 2022 Shahrukh Quddus Kuwait Bahrain Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat 17 August 2022 Habib Khan Estonia France Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava 30 July 2022 Sudesh Wickramasekara Czech Republic Estonia Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa 28 July 2022 Michael Bracewell New Zealand Ireland Stormont, Belfast 20 July 2022 Chamal Sadun Cyprus Turkey Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa 16 July 2022 Logan van Beek Netherlands Hong Kong Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo 12 July 2022 Kamron Senamontree Thailand Maldives UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi 8 July 2022 Syazrul Idrus Malaysia Thailand UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi 4 July 2022 Khalid Ahmadi Belgium Malta Royal Brussels Cricket Club, Waterloo 12 June 2022 JJ Smit Namibia Uganda United Ground, Windhoek 10 April 2022 Karan KC Nepal Papua New Guinea Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur 31 March 2022 Jason Holder West Indies England Kensington Oval, Bridgetown 30 January 2022 Hernan Fennell Argentina Panama Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 10 November 2021 Kagiso Rabada South Africa England Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 6 November 2021 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka South Africa Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 30 October 2021 Peter Aho Nigeria Sierra Leone University of Lagos Cricket Oval, Lagos 24 October 2021 Dinesh Nakrani Uganda Seychelles IPRC Cricket Ground, Kigali 22 October 2021 Dylan Blignaut Germany Italy Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almería 21 October 2021 Curtis Campher Ireland Netherlands Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 18 October 2021 Kofi Bagabena Ghana Seychelles Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali 17 October 2021 Elijah Otieno Kenya Uganda Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe 17 September 2021 Nathan Ellis Australia Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur 6 August 2021 Sheraz Sheikh Belgium Malta Marsa Sports Club, Marsa 9 July 2021 Waseem Abbas Malta Belgium Marsa Sports Club, Marsa 8 July 2021 Akila Dananjaya Sri Lanka West Indies Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 3 March 2021 Ashton Agar Australia South Africa Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 21 February 2020 Deepak Chahar India Bangladesh Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 10 November 2019 Norman Vanua Papua New Guinea Bermuda ICC Academy Ground, Dubai 19 October 2019 Khawar Ali Oman Netherlands Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat 9 October 2019 Mohammad Hasnain Pakistan Sri Lanka Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 5 October 2019 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka New Zealand Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 6 September 2019 Rashid Khan Afghanistan Ireland Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun 24 February 2019 Faheem Ashraf Pakistan Sri Lanka Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 27 October 2017 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka Bangladesh R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 6 April 2017 Thisara Perera Sri Lanka India JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 12 February 2016 Tim Southee New Zealand Pakistan Eden Park, Auckland 26 December 2010 Jacob Oram New Zealand Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2 September 2009 Brett Lee Australia Bangladesh Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town 16 September 2007