Tim Southee Hat-Trick: Kiwi pacer bags his second T20I hattrick during India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), November 20: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on (November 20) joined the elite as he became the second bowler after the legendary Lasith Malinga to take a second T20I hattirck.
Southee achieved the feat during the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Manganui. The kiwi quick dismissed India captain Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive deliveries of the final over.
The pacer conceded five runs in the over and ensured that in-form and dangerous looking Suryakumar Yadav, who was unbeaten on 111, wasn't allowed to take strike and left the right-handed batter stranded at the non-striker's end in the ultimate over of the match.
This was Southee's second hat-trick in his T20I career after his first came more than a decade ago against Pakistan at the Eden Park in Auckland when he dismissed the likes of Younis Khan, Mohammed Hafeez and Umar Akmal in a bilateral series at home in 2010.
Southee's hat-trick was also the 41st time a player took the treble in the shortest format on international stage. This also was the fourth hat-trick by a New Zealander. Jacob Oram and Michael Bracewell are the two other Black Caps to take a T20I hat-trick.
Here is a look at the T20I hat-tricks list:
|Player
|Team
|Versus
|Venue
|Date
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|India
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|20 November 2022
|Joshua Little
|Ireland
|New Zealand
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|4 November 2022
|Karthik Meiyappan
|United Arab Emirates
|Sri Lanka
|Kardinia Park, Geelong
|18 October 2022
|Shahrukh Quddus
|Kuwait
|Bahrain
|Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat
|17 August 2022
|Habib Khan
|Estonia
|France
|Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava
|30 July 2022
|Sudesh Wickramasekara
|Czech Republic
|Estonia
|Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa
|28 July 2022
|Michael Bracewell
|New Zealand
|Ireland
|Stormont, Belfast
|20 July 2022
|Chamal Sadun
|Cyprus
|Turkey
|Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa
|16 July 2022
|Logan van Beek
|Netherlands
|Hong Kong
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|12 July 2022
|Kamron Senamontree
|Thailand
|Maldives
|UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi
|8 July 2022
|Syazrul Idrus
|Malaysia
|Thailand
|UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi
|4 July 2022
|Khalid Ahmadi
|Belgium
|Malta
|Royal Brussels Cricket Club, Waterloo
|12 June 2022
|JJ Smit
|Namibia
|Uganda
|United Ground, Windhoek
|10 April 2022
|Karan KC
|Nepal
|Papua New Guinea
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|31 March 2022
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|England
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
|30 January 2022
|Hernan Fennell
|Argentina
|Panama
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
|10 November 2021
|Kagiso Rabada
|South Africa
|England
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|6 November 2021
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|30 October 2021
|Peter Aho
|Nigeria
|Sierra Leone
|University of Lagos Cricket Oval, Lagos
|24 October 2021
|Dinesh Nakrani
|Uganda
|Seychelles
|IPRC Cricket Ground, Kigali
|22 October 2021
|Dylan Blignaut
|Germany
|Italy
|Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almería
|21 October 2021
|Curtis Campher
|Ireland
|Netherlands
|Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|18 October 2021
|Kofi Bagabena
|Ghana
|Seychelles
|Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali
|17 October 2021
|Elijah Otieno
|Kenya
|Uganda
|Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe
|17 September 2021
|Nathan Ellis
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur
|6 August 2021
|Sheraz Sheikh
|Belgium
|Malta
|Marsa Sports Club, Marsa
|9 July 2021
|Waseem Abbas
|Malta
|Belgium
|Marsa Sports Club, Marsa
|8 July 2021
|Akila Dananjaya
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
|3 March 2021
|Ashton Agar
|Australia
|South Africa
|Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|21 February 2020
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|Bangladesh
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|10 November 2019
|Norman Vanua
|Papua New Guinea
|Bermuda
|ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
|19 October 2019
|Khawar Ali
|Oman
|Netherlands
|Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat
|9 October 2019
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|5 October 2019
|Lasith Malinga
|Sri Lanka
|New Zealand
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
|6 September 2019
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|Ireland
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
|24 February 2019
|Faheem Ashraf
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|27 October 2017
|Lasith Malinga
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|6 April 2017
|Thisara Perera
|Sri Lanka
|India
|JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
|12 February 2016
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Eden Park, Auckland
|26 December 2010
|Jacob Oram
|New Zealand
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|2 September 2009
|Brett Lee
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
|16 September 2007
