Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tim Southee Hat-Trick: Kiwi pacer bags his second T20I hattrick during India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

By

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), November 20: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on (November 20) joined the elite as he became the second bowler after the legendary Lasith Malinga to take a second T20I hattirck.

Southee achieved the feat during the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Manganui. The kiwi quick dismissed India captain Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive deliveries of the final over.

The pacer conceded five runs in the over and ensured that in-form and dangerous looking Suryakumar Yadav, who was unbeaten on 111, wasn't allowed to take strike and left the right-handed batter stranded at the non-striker's end in the ultimate over of the match.

This was Southee's second hat-trick in his T20I career after his first came more than a decade ago against Pakistan at the Eden Park in Auckland when he dismissed the likes of Younis Khan, Mohammed Hafeez and Umar Akmal in a bilateral series at home in 2010.

Southee's hat-trick was also the 41st time a player took the treble in the shortest format on international stage. This also was the fourth hat-trick by a New Zealander. Jacob Oram and Michael Bracewell are the two other Black Caps to take a T20I hat-trick.

Here is a look at the T20I hat-tricks list:

Player Team Versus Venue Date
Tim Southee New Zealand India Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 20 November 2022
Joshua Little Ireland New Zealand Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 4 November 2022
Karthik Meiyappan United Arab Emirates Sri Lanka Kardinia Park, Geelong 18 October 2022
Shahrukh Quddus Kuwait Bahrain Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat 17 August 2022
Habib Khan Estonia France Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava 30 July 2022
Sudesh Wickramasekara Czech Republic Estonia Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa 28 July 2022
Michael Bracewell New Zealand Ireland Stormont, Belfast 20 July 2022
Chamal Sadun Cyprus Turkey Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa 16 July 2022
Logan van Beek Netherlands Hong Kong Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo 12 July 2022
Kamron Senamontree Thailand Maldives UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi 8 July 2022
Syazrul Idrus Malaysia Thailand UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi 4 July 2022
Khalid Ahmadi Belgium Malta Royal Brussels Cricket Club, Waterloo 12 June 2022
JJ Smit Namibia Uganda United Ground, Windhoek 10 April 2022
Karan KC Nepal Papua New Guinea Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur 31 March 2022
Jason Holder West Indies England Kensington Oval, Bridgetown 30 January 2022
Hernan Fennell Argentina Panama Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 10 November 2021
Kagiso Rabada South Africa England Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 6 November 2021
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka South Africa Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 30 October 2021
Peter Aho Nigeria Sierra Leone University of Lagos Cricket Oval, Lagos 24 October 2021
Dinesh Nakrani Uganda Seychelles IPRC Cricket Ground, Kigali 22 October 2021
Dylan Blignaut Germany Italy Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almería 21 October 2021
Curtis Campher Ireland Netherlands Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 18 October 2021
Kofi Bagabena Ghana Seychelles Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali 17 October 2021
Elijah Otieno Kenya Uganda Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe 17 September 2021
Nathan Ellis Australia Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur 6 August 2021
Sheraz Sheikh Belgium Malta Marsa Sports Club, Marsa 9 July 2021
Waseem Abbas Malta Belgium Marsa Sports Club, Marsa 8 July 2021
Akila Dananjaya Sri Lanka West Indies Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 3 March 2021
Ashton Agar Australia South Africa Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 21 February 2020
Deepak Chahar India Bangladesh Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 10 November 2019
Norman Vanua Papua New Guinea Bermuda ICC Academy Ground, Dubai 19 October 2019
Khawar Ali Oman Netherlands Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat 9 October 2019
Mohammad Hasnain Pakistan Sri Lanka Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 5 October 2019
Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka New Zealand Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 6 September 2019
Rashid Khan Afghanistan Ireland Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun 24 February 2019
Faheem Ashraf Pakistan Sri Lanka Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 27 October 2017
Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka Bangladesh R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 6 April 2017
Thisara Perera Sri Lanka India JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 12 February 2016
Tim Southee New Zealand Pakistan Eden Park, Auckland 26 December 2010
Jacob Oram New Zealand Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2 September 2009
Brett Lee Australia Bangladesh Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town 16 September 2007
Comments

MORE INDIA IN NEW ZEALAND 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 14:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2022
Click to comments