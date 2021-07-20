TNPL 2021 Fantasy Tips: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans - July 20, 2021

Super Gillies, who were the runners up in the last edition of TNPL look strong and have been in a great form. On the other hand, their opponents lost their last 5 games and finished at the bottom of the table last season. They will look forward to revive themselves in the all new season of TNPL.

In the second match of TNPL 2021, all-rounders S Harish Kumar, M Mohammed and R Rajkumar will be the top picks for the game. The latter can turn out to be a smart vice-captain choice as well Additionally, Uthirasamy Sasidev and Maan Bafna can also fetch some good points in fantasy through their respective contributions.

Wicketkeeper batsman Narayan Jagadeesan from Chepauk Super Gillies can turn out to be the most valuable player of the match and should be a must-have in one's fantasy team and can act as a good captain choice too. Also keep an eye out for Manimaran Siddharth, who starred in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 to fire Tamil Nadu to victory.

Squads

Chepauk Super Gillies: B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Sathish, R Ram, Arvind, RS Jaganath Srinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, *R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Prakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Rahul D, Sandeep Warrier, Radhakrishnan S

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Dinesh, S Manigandan, RI Raajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist A, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed, Mohammed Ashik N, Affan Khader M, Adithya Giridhar, Saathiyaannaryan L, M Rooban Raj, Mohan Prasath S, Maan K Bafna, R Rajkumar, Natarajan ST, Ashwin Balaji S, and Dinesh Karthik.

Best 14

Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batsmen: Uthirasamy Sasidev, Kaushik Gandhi, S Dinesh, S Siddharth

All-rounders: S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, R Rajkumar, Rajagopal Sathish, M. Siddharth, M Mohammed

Bowlers: Ravisrinivasan, Maan Bafna, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier

Match Details

Date: 20th July, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar VIP