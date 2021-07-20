TNPL 2021 Fantasy Tips: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans - July 20, 2021

Bengaluru, July 20: Chepauk Super Gillies are set to lock horns with Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the second game of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021.
Super Gillies, who were the runners up in the last edition of TNPL look strong and have been in a great form. On the other hand, their opponents lost their last 5 games and finished at the bottom of the table last season. They will look forward to revive themselves in the all new season of TNPL.
In the second match of TNPL 2021, all-rounders S Harish Kumar, M Mohammed and R Rajkumar will be the top picks for the game. The latter can turn out to be a smart vice-captain choice as well Additionally, Uthirasamy Sasidev and Maan Bafna can also fetch some good points in fantasy through their respective contributions.
Wicketkeeper batsman Narayan Jagadeesan from Chepauk Super Gillies can turn out to be the most valuable player of the match and should be a must-have in one's fantasy team and can act as a good captain choice too. Also keep an eye out for Manimaran Siddharth, who starred in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 to fire Tamil Nadu to victory.
Squads
Chepauk Super Gillies: B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Sathish, R Ram, Arvind, RS Jaganath Srinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, *R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Prakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Rahul D, Sandeep Warrier, Radhakrishnan S
iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Dinesh, S Manigandan, RI Raajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist A, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed, Mohammed Ashik N, Affan Khader M, Adithya Giridhar, Saathiyaannaryan L, M Rooban Raj, Mohan Prasath S, Maan K Bafna, R Rajkumar, Natarajan ST, Ashwin Balaji S, and Dinesh Karthik.
Best 14
Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan
Batsmen: Uthirasamy Sasidev, Kaushik Gandhi, S Dinesh, S Siddharth
All-rounders: S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, R Rajkumar, Rajagopal Sathish, M. Siddharth, M Mohammed
Bowlers: Ravisrinivasan, Maan Bafna, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier
Match Details
Date: 20th July, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar VIP
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.