TNPL 2022: Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator, Final -- Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Channel Info

The defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies have entered the TNPL 2022 Playoffs after finishing second behind Nellai Royal Kings.

The CSG have won the TNPL title three times in five seasons and as such they are most successful team in the league.

So, the Super Gillies will be eyeing their 4th title in six TNPL seasons but for that they will have to tame an in-form Kings, the table toppers with 12 points.

In the Eliminator, Kovai Kings will take on Madurai Panthers, a former TNPL champion, for a place in the Qualifier 2.

This can give us some exciting moments. Keep yourself abreast of the matches through this guide that offers date, time, venues, and telecast details.

1 Eliminator (July 26, Tuesday) In a deviation from the often followed norm, the TNPL 2022 will see the Eliminator getting played ahead of Qualifier 1. The Eliminator will be played between Kovai Kings and Madurai Panthers at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. The winner will be qualified for Qualifier 2 while the loser will be eliminated from the TNPL. 2 Qualifier 1 (July 27, Wednesday) Nellai Royal Kings will take on Chepauk Super Gillies at Salem in the Qualifier 1 and as the practice stands, the winners will enter the final. The loser however will get another shot at final as they will progress to the Qualifier 2 to face winner of the Eliminator. 3 Qualifier 2 (July 29, Friday) The SNR College Cricket Ground in Kovai will see the Qualifier 2 which will be played between the winner of Eliminator and loser of the Qualifier 1. 4 TNPL Final (July 31, Sunday) The SNR College Cricket Ground at Coimbatore will host the TNPL 2022 Final. It will be played between winners of the Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.