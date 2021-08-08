Tokyo Olympics: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to award Rs 1 crore to golden boy Neeraj Chopra

The country is showering love over Haryana-lad who became only the second Olympian from India to win an individual gold after Abhinav Bindra's feat in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

To commemorate this special and historic feat, on behalf of the fans Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings, which is one of the most popular sports teams in India, and honourary Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni extend their wishes to Neeraj Chopra, who is a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army.

As a mark of appreciation and honour for his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs 1 crore to the 23-year-old Naib Subedar in the Indian Army.

CSK Spokesperson said, "We as Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Indians to take up sport and instil belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of the sport. His Gold medal-winning throw of 87.58m in the Men's Javelin has galvanised the entire nation."

CSK will be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra.

"We are delighted that Neeraj will join the elite company of Abhinav Bindra as only the second individual Gold Medallist in the Olympics and we look forward to celebrating more joining this list in the years to come," said the CSK release.

Chopra produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics. The BCCI also announced Rs one crore cash award for Neeraj Chopra. In a tweet, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also announced that Rs 50 lakh each will be given to silver medallists -- Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya.

Mirabai Chanu won India's first weightlifting medal at the Games and Ravi Dahiya became only the second wrestler from the country to win silver after Sushil Kumar (2012).

The bronze medallists -- wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler P V Sindhu -- will get Rs 25 lakh each. The men's hockey team which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years will get Rs 1.25 crore.