Topley named in England ODI squad to face Ireland

Topley has not played at international level since the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 tournament in India after being hit hard by injuries, but the left-arm paceman is poised to return at the Rose Bowl.

No members of the Test side have been selected given the final match against West Indies only finishes on Tuesday, with the first of three one-dayers starting behind closed doors 48 hours later.

Batsman Phil Salt misses out despite smashing a century off only 58 balls in England Lions' victory over Ireland in Southampton on Sunday.

Joe Denly is included, however, after being dropped from the Test side. David Willey is also back in the squad, while there is a spot for Tom Banton.

England selector James Taylor said: "We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket. Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places, as we have seen during the intra-squad matches and the England Lions warm-up match.

"There are a number of players who'll feel unlucky not to have made the final squad and that says a lot about how many players we currently have pushing hard for selection at the highest level.

"These ODIs against Ireland are an opportunity to continue the exciting evolution of the ODI side, while also looking towards the T20 World Cup in 2021.

"In this challenging season, everyone at England appreciates the hard work and dedication of the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players to get ready for competitive cricket."

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.

Reserves: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone.