Trevor Bayliss appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad coach

Bayliss has an excellent record as a coach and he had also guided Sri Lanka to the World Cup final in 2011 where they lost to India.

"After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a different direction with the Head Coaching role and will be parting ways with the services of Tom Moody. Trevor Bayliss, England's ICC World Cup 2019 winning coach, has been appointed Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Trevor has already won 2 IPL trophies with KKR and has also won the Big Bash League and Champions League T20 with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward," said a statement from Sunrisers.

The Hyderabad outfit thanked Australian Tom Moody for his time at the team.

"We would like to thank Tom Moody who has made an enormous impact with the franchise helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years, including a much treasured championship in 2016. We would also like to thank him for his work ethic and leadership over our journey and wish him all the success moving forward," the statement said.