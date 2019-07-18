Cricket

Trevor Bayliss appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad coach

By
Bengaluru, July 18: Trevor Bayliss, who guided England to ICC World Cup 2019 title, has been appointed as the coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (July 18). Bayliss was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier and he will step down as England coach after the Ashes Test series against Australia.

Bayliss has an excellent record as a coach and he had also guided Sri Lanka to the World Cup final in 2011 where they lost to India.

"After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a different direction with the Head Coaching role and will be parting ways with the services of Tom Moody. Trevor Bayliss, England's ICC World Cup 2019 winning coach, has been appointed Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Trevor has already won 2 IPL trophies with KKR and has also won the Big Bash League and Champions League T20 with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward," said a statement from Sunrisers.

The Hyderabad outfit thanked Australian Tom Moody for his time at the team.

"We would like to thank Tom Moody who has made an enormous impact with the franchise helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years, including a much treasured championship in 2016. We would also like to thank him for his work ethic and leadership over our journey and wish him all the success moving forward," the statement said.

Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
