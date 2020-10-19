Two Supers Overs? Cricket is the biggest winner!

But after Kings XI Punjab beat champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 18) night in the tie which was decided in the second Super Over, this will become part of the cricket lore.

An extraordinary IPL tie saw both sides post 176 for six before the teams then managed just five runs each in the first series of extra overs.

Kings XI Punjab prevail in a double Super Over finish - Here's how it panned out

Chris Jordan gave away 11 to Mumbai in the the second round of Super Overs.

After Chris Gayle blasted Trent Boult for six at the start of KXIP's second extra over, Mayank Agarwal finished the match with back-to-back boundaries as a new chapter in cricket history was written in Abu Dhabi.

It was after the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2019 final, that the game's global governing body decided to introduce the second Super Over in case the match was not decided in the first.

England were declared the winners of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on the basis of countback system (more number of boundaries scored) after scores were level final at the end of the regular 50 overs as well as the only Super Over available.

India's 2011 World Cup-winner Yuvraj Singh was spot on when he drew parallels between the KXIP win in Abu Dhabi and England's triumph at Lord's a year ago.

"Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday," Yuvraj, who was the player of the tournament of the 2011 edition tweeted.

Yuvraj was not the only cricketer to be excited at the turn of events and Mayank who scored the winning boundary too summed up the feelings quite aptly.

"Hard to find words right now. This sport! Can't live with it and definitely cannot live without it. 💯," the India opener tweetted.

Sunday was a thrilling day in IPL 2020 with both the matches being decided in the Super Over as Kolkata Knight Riders had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the day.

And as they say, the game is the biggest winner!