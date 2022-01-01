U-19 Asia Cup: Sourav Ganguly, Laxman, Jay Shah congratulate India boys for triumph

India reaffirmed their supremacy in the continental age-group meet with a record eighth title as they hammered Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the rain-hit summit showdown in Dubai on Friday (December 31).

Laxman also called the result an "ideal confidence-booster" ahead of the ICC U-19 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5 in the West Indies.

"Congrats to the India U-19 side on the #AsiaCupU19 triumph! Their preparations were hit by the weather, among other things, but it's heartening to see them improve by the game.

"That's as satisfying as the title win itself. Ideal confidence-booster for the World Cup," Laxman tweeted.

In the final, the Indian bowlers were all over Sri Lanka, who were gasping at 74 for seven in 33 overs, when heavy rain lashed the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and stopped play for more than two hours.

It became a 38-overs-a-side contest when play resumed with Sri Lanka limping to 106 for nine.

India were set a revised 102-run target via DLS method which they reached in 21.3 overs with opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring an unbeaten 56 off 67 balls.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah too congratulated the team on its victory.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly congratulated the Indian team for winning the Under-19 Asia Cup here on Friday.

Former Indian men's team captain also hailed National Cricket Academy.

In the final, Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed a fifty while Shaik Rasheed scored 31 as India defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets to clinch the Under-19 Asia Cup.

"Congratulations to the under 19 team for winning the Asia Cup ..No cricket for 15 months since2020 for covid and to win is a commendable effort ..well dne to plyrs , coaches, new slctrs who hd vry ltle time to pick the best players ..NCA deserves a lot of credit @BCCI," Sourav Ganguly tweeted.

Honorary Secretary of BCCI and President of Asian Cricket Council, Jay Shah also congratulated the team as he tweeted, "Congratulations to India U19 for their excellent performance in the #U19AsiaCup and for winning the championship for the 8th time! This tournament has been an ideal preparation ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup in West Indies next month."