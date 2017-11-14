U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh knock India out

Bengaluru, November 14: Defending champions India crashed out of the Under-19 Asia Cup after suffering their second defeat in three days.

After being defeated by Nepal on Sunday, Bangladesh beat India by eight wickets on Tuesday (November 14). Bangladesh outclassed India and chased down 188 with ease.

Bangladesh and Nepal, from Group A, will join Pakistan and Afghanistan in the semifinals.

Rain had reduced the match at the Royal Selangor Club to 32 overs-a-side.

After electing to field, Bangladesh dealt blows at regular intervals, reducing India to 85 for 4 at the halfway mark.

India were without two of their key batsmen - Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill - couldn't manage a single half-century and Salman Khan's unbeaten 39 being the highest.

Bangladesh's opening pair - Pinak Ghosh and Mohammad Naim Sheikh - provided a solid 82-run partnership to dent India's hopes.

Ghosh Mohammad Tawhid Hridoy then added 83 runs stand for the fourth wicket to lead them to win.

Brief score: India U-19: 187/8 in 32 overs (Anuj Rawat 34, Salman Khan 39 n.o.; Nayeem Hasan 2-38, Robiul Haque 3-43, Afif Hossain 2-38) lt to Bangladesh U-19: 191/2 in 28 overs (Pinak Ghosh 81 n.o., Naim Sheikh 38, Towhid Hridoy 48 n.o.; Mandeep Singh 2-36) by 8 wickets.