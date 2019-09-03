Cricket
Khawaja dropped for fourth Ashes Test, Pattinson also left out

By Opta
Usman Khawaja was left out of a squad of 12 named by Australia
Manchester, September 3: Usman Khawaja has been dropped by Australia for the fourth Ashes Test against England, while James Pattinson also misses out in Manchester.

Khawaja has struggled for form to begin the series and was left out of a squad of 12 named on Monday (September 2).

The left-hander made 122 runs at an average of 20.33 during the first three Tests, with Australia and England locked at 1-1 in the series.

With Steve Smith returning from concussion, the in-form Marnus Labuschagne appears set to bat at number three when the Test begins at Old Trafford on Wednesday (September 4).

Pattinson has also been left out after taking five wickets at 33.40 in two appearances.

It leaves Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood competing for three spots in the pace attack.

Starc is yet to play during the Ashes series but took match figures of 7-85 during a tour match against Derbyshire ahead of the fourth Test.

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matt Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
