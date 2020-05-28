Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers

The league is in the seventh day of the high-octane series and all set for another triple header as La Soufriere Hikers will face Botanical Gardens Rangers. Hikers are coming off a victory in their last game. They avenged their only loss in the league by putting an end to the winning streak of Salt Pond Breakers and qualified for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Botanical Gardens Rangers walked over Dark View Explorers for the second time in the league.

This will be the second meeting between these two giants, Hikers have qualified and are sitting on the 2nd position comfortably with five victories in the last six matches. Rangers have garnished their journey with four wins in last games. Rangers will look forward to having their piece of revenge as they are having a good run after a sloppy start. In the second match of the very first day of the VPL, Rangers were overpowered by Hikers.

Opener Hyron Shallow of Rangers is currently the second highest run scorer of the league with 173 runs with a highest score of 44 runs and right behind him is Salvan Browne who is opening for Hikers with 167 runs.

When we talk about bowlers we have Othneil Lewis (LSH), Jeremy Haywood (LSH) and Kesrick Williams (BGR). All of them have 6 wickets in their respective bags.

Injury Updates:

There is no injury reported yet as all the players walked off well from their respective games last night.

Weather Report:

It is expected to be a clear sky with no sign of rain, wind speed will be somewhere around East at 20 km/h. The temperature will vary from 26 to 30 degree Celsius.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is likely to favor batsmen with nothing to offer to fast bowlers. However, spinners might get a little help from pitch.

Captain and Vice-Captain:

Keeping stats and consistency of players in mind Hikers Salvane Browne is one of the best power hitters in the league. Considering Browne’s performance, highest score and he opens batting for a winning and confident team makes it perfect to select him as the captain of your fantasy team.

Captain: Salvane Browne (LSH)

Selecting vice-captain is difficult, first choice will always be Hyron Shallow as he is the second highest run scorer of the tournament. Other than him we can consider an all-rounder Keserick Williams an economical bowler collecting wickets at regular intervals with a bag full of runs for Rangers. Keserick is the perfect example of captain leading from front.

Vice-Captain: Hyron Shallow (BGR)

Probable XI

Botanical Garden Rangers

Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Casnel Morris, Ray Charles, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Kevin Abraham, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Oziko Williams

La Soufriere Hikers

Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Derson Maloney, Rawdon Bentick, Tilron Harry, Casmus Hackshaw

Best 14:

Wicket Keeper: Romel Currency

Batsmen: Hyron Shallow, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Brown, Derson Maloney, Atticus Browne

Bowler: Romario Bibby, Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell

All-Rounder: Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Dean Browne, Kevin Abraham

Match Details:

Date: 28 May 2020

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

