Vinod Kambli in Trouble as Wife Andrea Hewitt Launches an FIR against him for Assault

Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt has reported an FIR against him for allegedly abusing and physically assaulting her under the influence of alcohol in their Bandra (West) flat on Friday (February 3).

Bandra police confirmed the FIR was registered against Kambli under the IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult). The former player reportedly didn't have his senses due to the alcohol's influence and hit Andrea by throwing the handle of a cooking pan, causing her head injury.

Apparently, the incident took place between 1 pm to 1.30 pm on Friday when Kambli lost his soberness and created the ruckus. The couple's 12-year-old son was present in the scene and tried to calm Kambi down, but to no avail. Andrea went to Bhabha Hospital for medical treatment and subsequently launched the complaint against her husband.

"Despite trying to pacify him, he abused me and my son for no reason. He charged at us for no reason. After hitting the cooking panhandle, he charged again with a bat. I managed to stop him before leaving with my son and rushed to the hospital," she said about the incident.

Vinod Kambli Controversies:

This is not the first time Kambli being booked to the police for ill behaviour. The former India player has been a constant when it comes to controversies. He was arrested by Mumbai Police for ramming into the gate of his housing society. Kambli got involved in a fight between society's watchman and some residents last February and was involved in an ugly spat.