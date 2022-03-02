Virat Kohli 100th Test match: 6 biggest Test records, milestones that you should know

This will be fitting and glowing feather in the cap of a player who made Test cricket a passion not just for himself but for a whole set of new generation fans with his words and deeds.

A journey that started in Jamaica in 2011 has seen its share of ups and downs over the last decade and a bit more while cementing his place among the best Test batsmen of all time.

Along the way, the former Indian captain has achieved many records and milestones. Currently, he has 7962 runs from 99 Tests at 50.3 with 27 hundreds.

Let’s take a closer look at Kohli’s career.

1 Test Debut

Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011 soon after the World Cup 2011 as Sachin Tendulkar was rested for that tour. He made his debut at Jamaica but he could not make an impact, making just 76 runs in 3 matches without even a half-century. Kohli was troubled by Windies pacer Fidel Edwards often. Subsequently, he was not picked for the tour of England in July.

2 First 50

Kohli made his first Test fifty against West Indies at Mumbai in 2011, November. Batting at No 6, he made a 52 in the first innings and followed it up with a 63 in the second innings as India managed to hang in for a draw.

3 First 100

Kohli notched up his first 100 against his pet opposition Australia at Adelaide in 2012, a brilliant 116.

4 Taking over as India Test captain

In the 2014-15 tour to Australia, MS Dhoni quit Test captaincy after the third Test, and from the 4th Test at Sydney onwards, Kohli took over as India’s permanent Test captain.

5 Kohli’s Test records

40: Virat Kohli has led India to most number of wins in Test cricket. He has a 60 per cent winning ratio.

68: Kohli has led India in a total of 68 Tests, the most by any India skipper.

115 & 141: Kohli made hundreds in each innings of the Adelaide Test against Australia in 2014. Kohli was India’s stand-in captain after MS Dhoni opted out with an injury. Kohli is the only second captain after Greg Chappell to achieve this feat.

20: The second most hundreds as captain. Kohli made 20 hundreds as captain in 68 matches. He is only behind Graeme Smith who made 25 centuries in 109 Tests as skipper.

7: Kohli has scored 7 double hundreds as captain, the most in International cricket by a skipper. Brian Lara has 5 double hundreds as captain.

5864: Kohli has most Test runs as India captain, 5864 runs in 68 Tests with 20 centuries and 18 fifties. MS Dhoni is behind him with 3454 runs and third in the list is Sunil Gavaskar with 3449 runs.

6 Kohli Test runs break-up

1000 runs: 27 innings

2000 runs: 53 innings

3000 runs: 73 innings

4000 runs: 89 innings

5000 runs: 105 innings

6000 runs: 119 innings

7000 runs: 138 innings