Virat Kohli achieves massive record, first Indian batsman to reach 9000 T20 runs

Kohli is also the highest run-getter in T20Is also with 2794 runs from 82 matches at 50.80. Rohit Sharma, Kohli's deputy in white-ball formats, is closest Indian batsman with 8818 runs from a total of 333 T20s. Kohli has so far played 285 T20s.

However, the all-time leading run-getter in T20s is West Indian batsman Chris Gayle, who now plays for Kings XI Punjab. Gayle has amassed 13296 runs from 404 T20s. Another West Indian, Kieron Pollard, is second in the list with 10370 runs in 517 matches. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is third with 9926 in 392 matches.

Former New Zealand captain and current Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum and SunRisers Hyderabad's Australian opener David Warner complete the top five T20 run-getters with 9922 runs (370 matches) and 9451 runs (287 matches) respectively.

Kohli's RCB team-mate and current Australian ODI and T20I captain Aaron Finch is sixth in the list with 8990 runs in 285 matches.