Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donate Rs 5 lakh each for Mumbai police welfare

By
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donate Rs 5 lakh each for Mumbai police welfare
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donate Rs 5 lakh each for Mumbai police welfare

Mumbai, May 9: Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday (May 9) informed that India cricket skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation," Singh tweeted from his official handle.

Earlier, Kohli and Anushka had given undisclosed amounts to the PM CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the fight against COVID-19. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the country.

Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 17:53 [IST]
