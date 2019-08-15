Virat Kohli and records: First man to reach 20000 runs in a decade, equals Tendulkar, surpasses Root

1. First man to 20000 runs in a decade

King Kohli became the only batsman in the history of cricket to score 20000 international runs in a decade (2009-2019). On the list of most international runs scored in a decade, Kohli is followed by Ricky Ponting (18,962 runs), Jacques Kallis (16,777 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (16,304 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (15,999 runs), Sachin Tendulkar (15,962 runs), Rahul Dravid (15,853 runs) and Hashim Amla (15,185 runs).

2. Equalling Tendulkar’s 9 hundreds

Kohli's 43rd ODI hundred was his 9th against the West Indies and the Indian captain thus equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record. The batting maestro had made nine hundreds against Australia. Kohli achieved the feat in 35 innings where was Tendulkar took 70 innings to score 9 hundreds.

Most ODI 100s vs one team

9 V Kohli vs WI (35 inngs)

9 S Tendulkar vs Aus (70)

8 V Kohli vs Aus (35)

8 V Kohli vs SL (46)

8 S Tendulkar vs SL (80)

3. Kohli surpasses Hayden, Root, Amla

Kohli's hundred Thursday (August 15) was his fourth in the West Indian soil. During the course of the unbeaten hundred, Kohli went past former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, former South African batsman Hashim Amla and England batsman and Test skipper Joe Root, who all made three hundreds each in the West Indies.

4. Kohli closes in on Ponting

The century he made against the West Indies at the Queens Park Oval was Kohli's 21st hundred as captain. He is now just one hundred behind former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who holds the record with 22 hundreds. While Ponting needed 220 innings for 22 centuries for his 21 Kohli required only 76 innings. Former South African batsman and Kohli's teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore, AB de Villiers is third in the list with 13 hundreds from 98 innings, while former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is fourth with 11 hundreds from 143 innings.