Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Virat Kohli and records: First man to reach 20000 runs in a decade, equals Tendulkar, surpasses Root

By
Virat Kohli creates numerous records at Trinidad
Virat Kohli creates numerous records at Trinidad

Trinidad, August 15: Virat Kohli made his 43rd ODI hundred in the third ODI against the West Indies here at Port of Spain that helped India win the series 2-0. Along the way Kohli achieved some rare records to underline his insatiable hunger for runs.

MyKhel looks in detail how Kohli reached the remarkable milestones at Trinidad. King Kohli is on a journey to own all the batting records.

1. First man to 20000 runs in a decade

1. First man to 20000 runs in a decade

King Kohli became the only batsman in the history of cricket to score 20000 international runs in a decade (2009-2019). On the list of most international runs scored in a decade, Kohli is followed by Ricky Ponting (18,962 runs), Jacques Kallis (16,777 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (16,304 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (15,999 runs), Sachin Tendulkar (15,962 runs), Rahul Dravid (15,853 runs) and Hashim Amla (15,185 runs).

2. Equalling Tendulkar’s 9 hundreds

2. Equalling Tendulkar’s 9 hundreds

Kohli's 43rd ODI hundred was his 9th against the West Indies and the Indian captain thus equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record. The batting maestro had made nine hundreds against Australia. Kohli achieved the feat in 35 innings where was Tendulkar took 70 innings to score 9 hundreds.

Most ODI 100s vs one team

9 V Kohli vs WI (35 inngs)

9 S Tendulkar vs Aus (70)

8 V Kohli vs Aus (35)

8 V Kohli vs SL (46)

8 S Tendulkar vs SL (80)

3. Kohli surpasses Hayden, Root, Amla

3. Kohli surpasses Hayden, Root, Amla

Kohli's hundred Thursday (August 15) was his fourth in the West Indian soil. During the course of the unbeaten hundred, Kohli went past former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, former South African batsman Hashim Amla and England batsman and Test skipper Joe Root, who all made three hundreds each in the West Indies.

4. Kohli closes in on Ponting

4. Kohli closes in on Ponting

The century he made against the West Indies at the Queens Park Oval was Kohli's 21st hundred as captain. He is now just one hundred behind former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who holds the record with 22 hundreds. While Ponting needed 220 innings for 22 centuries for his 21 Kohli required only 76 innings. Former South African batsman and Kohli's teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore, AB de Villiers is third in the list with 13 hundreds from 98 innings, while former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is fourth with 11 hundreds from 143 innings.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 6:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue