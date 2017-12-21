Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma host reception in Delhi; PM Modi attends - See pics

New Delhi, Dec 21: India skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma hosted a gala reception for guests on Thursday (December 21).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also amongst the big names who attended the reception held at Taj Mansingh Hotel here. The couple posed for photographers before entering the reception venue.

Anushka wore a gorgeous red and golden Banarasi saree while groom Virat sported a classy bandhgala sherwani layered with an embroidered Pashmina shawl. The wedding outfits of the couple were designed by Sabyasachi.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the newlyweds called upon PM Narendra Modi and handed him an invitation to their Delhi reception.

After getting married in Italy, Virat and Anushka were in Finland for their honeymoon. Both the stars will celebrate their New Year in South Africa.

Virat's former cricketer teammates, from his club cricket and U-17 days, are also invited to the party.

Cricketers such as Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra are expected to attend the reception. However, Virat's current teammates will not be able to attend the reception in Delhi for they are busy playing the T20I series against Sri Lanka. They are expected to attend the couple's reception in Mumbai as they will be free from the national duty by that time.

Members of the film fraternity, who will be Anushka's guests, will also attend the reception in Mumbai.

Here are the images of the reception:

Virat-Anushka host reception in Delhi Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrive at the venue and pose for camerapersons. Virat-Anushka arrive at Taj Mansingh for reception The newly-wedded couple arrived at the venue to welcome the guests. Anushka-Virat arrive with their family members Anushka-Virat arrived at the venue with their family members. PM Modi attends the reception PM Narendra Modi was the VVIP guest to have graced the event and blessed the newlyweds. @sabya_mukherjee shared the beautiful story behind @AnushkaSharma's Red Benarsi Saree

😊 #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/l9K0gQ2n2r — Virushka FC™ (@VirushkaWorld) December 21, 2017 Story behind Anushka's Banarasi saree Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared the story on Twitter to reveal why the actress was wearing the Banarasi saree.

The couple were married in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 in the presence of their family members and close friends.