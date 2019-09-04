Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma stumped by the confidence of 7-year-old who offers to give his autograph instead - Watch

"My 7-year-old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test, caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him "would you like my autograph instead?". Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too," the young fan's uncle posted the adorable video on Twitter on his account.

The video went viral as the Indian captain stopped and took the kid's autograph on a visiting card while patiently waiting for the young kid to write down his name. Anushka could also be seen patiently watching the entire incident unfold in front of her eyes and kept smiling all along. Anushka has been with her husband all through the Caribbean tour and cheered for him.

Team India, under the leadership of Kohli, completed their maiden series sweep in West Indies as the Men In Blue won the T20I, ODI and Test series.

After winning the Test series 2-0, Kohli surpassed his predecessor MS Dhoni to become the most successful captain in India's Test Cricket history. Kohli has now secured 28 wins, most by an Indian captain in Tests. He has led India in 48 Tests.

Prior to Kohli, Dhoni was the most successful India captain in the longest format of the game with 27 Test wins under his name. Kohli's win percentage is 58.33 -- the best among all other Indian captains in the format. In the 48 Tests under Virat Kohli, India have registered 28 wins, lost 10 games and drawn another 10.