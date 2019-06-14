Cottrell's catch, Kohli backs Smith, and lots of rain - Cricket World Cup week in review

WC Special | Schedule | Squad

However, the past seven days were not all about the inclement weather, as India and Australia met in a blockbuster at The Oval, while hosts England got back to winning ways against Bangladesh.

India captain Virat Kohli was unhappy with his own fans' booing of Steve Smith, while Jason Roy celebrated his century in unusual fashion – an unintentional collision with the umpire prompting plenty of laughs among his team-mates.

Sheldon Cottrell's stunning catch and Mohammad Hafeez's moustache-twirling tips were just some of the highlights from the second week of the tournament, showcased in our Twitter moment.

