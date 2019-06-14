Cricket

Cottrell's catch, Kohli backs Smith, and lots of rain - Cricket World Cup week in review

By
SriLanka vs Bangladesh tie was called off

London, June 14: The second week of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was a rather soggy affair, with four matches abandoned as a no-result due to persistent rain.

However, the past seven days were not all about the inclement weather, as India and Australia met in a blockbuster at The Oval, while hosts England got back to winning ways against Bangladesh.

India captain Virat Kohli was unhappy with his own fans' booing of Steve Smith, while Jason Roy celebrated his century in unusual fashion – an unintentional collision with the umpire prompting plenty of laughs among his team-mates.

Sheldon Cottrell's stunning catch and Mohammad Hafeez's moustache-twirling tips were just some of the highlights from the second week of the tournament, showcased in our Twitter moment.

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
