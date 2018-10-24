Virat Kohli becomes fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs

Bengaluru, October 24: India skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest batsmen to reach the 10000-run mark in ODI cricket. He beat Sachin Tendulkar's mark during the second ODI against the West Indies at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (October).

Here's MyKhel presenting some glittering stats from Kohli's awesome journey. And he reached from 9000 to 10000 in just 11 innings. He also made his 37th ODI hundred. Kohli had made his 36th century in the first ODI against the West Indies at Guwahati on Sunday. He also overtook Ricky Ponting as the batsman with most 100s in the No 3 slot.

Kohli has 30 hundreds at No 3 slot while Ponting made 29. To make it in context, Kohli made 30 centuries in 153 innings and Ponting took 330 innings for his 29. Phew!

1. Fastest to 10K Inngs: 205 Tendulkar 259 Days from debut: 3270 Rahul Dravid: 3969 Balls taken: 10813 Sanath Jayasuriya 11296 Highest avg: 59.17 Dhoni 51.30 2. Fewest innings to reach 4000 ODI runs at home Virat Kohli - 78 inns Sachin Tendulkar - 92 inns MS Dhoni - 99 inns 3. Most runs for India vs WI in ODIs Virat Kohli: 1574* in 29 inns Sachin Tendulkar: 1573 Runs in 39 inns Rahul Dravid: 1348 Runs Sourav Ganguly: 1142 Runs 4. Virat Kohli in previous ODIs at Visakhapatnam 118 v Aus 2010 117 v WI 2011 99 v WI 2013 65 v NZ 2016