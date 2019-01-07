Virat Kohli and boys revel as Team India registers first Test series win in Australia - See Pics

Sydney, Jan 7: Indian Cricket Team's 72-year-long wait to win a Test series in Australia finally came to an end as Virat Kohli-led dominant side clinched the four-Test series 2-1 on Monday (January 7).

The fourth and final match in Sydney was washed out due to rain, but Kohli and his band became the first Asian Team to win a Test series Down Under.

By virtue of their wins in Adelaide and Melbourne, Team India comfortably to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India were placed in the driver's seat in the fourth and final Test in Sydney as the rain gods played spoilsport as Sydney Test ended in a draw.

Kohli & Co. scripts history after taking the harsh route | Twitterati hail Team India

It is a rare first Down Under for Team India since Lala Amarnath's side touched the Australian shores back in 1947-48 months after independence to face Sir Don Bradman's 'Invincibles'.

"Firstly, I want to say I've never been more proud of being part of a team, than this one right here. The culture we've built... our transition began right here, where I took over as captain, and I can't believe that after four years we've won here. Just one word to say, 'proud', to lead this team and it's an honour and privilege. The boys make the captain look good," an elated Kohli said after the mission was accomplished.

If this victory is put into perspective with some of Indian cricket's famous away series wins, it will be right up there both in terms of novelty as well as quality. Alongside Ajit Wadekar's side's twin triumph in the West Indies and England in 1971, Kapil's Devils or Rahul Dravid's sides' winning the 1986 or 2007 series in England, the members of the current side have now successfully etched their names in record books.

Apart from their inspirational captain, the form of Cheteshwar Pujara and pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma were the main reasons for India's near-perfect finish on the Australian soil. Young guns Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari also played their parts well in Team India's historic triumph.

Here's how Kohli and his men celebrated after lifting the trophy:

Kohli kisses the trophy India captain Virat Kohli posed with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the dressing room. Kohli with teammates In this picture, Kohli posed with his teammates Cheteshwar Pujara, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal after winning the series. Openers with the man of the moment India openers Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal could be seen posing with the Man of the Match and Man of the Series Cheteshwar Pujara in the change room. Pace Battery poses in the dressing room The pacers Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami were key to India's success in the series. Umesh Yadav, who played in Perth Test, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was on the bench, empowered India's pace battery. Bhuvneshwar will be crucial to India's success in the limited-overs series in Australia. Anushka joins Kohli on the field Captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma walked into the field to congratulate him and teammates on the historic win. Anushka also took to Twitter and wrote, "They came. They conquered!! History written and created by this bunch!! Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff. It takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what's important and shut out the rest .🇮🇳🙏 So so happy and proud of you my love @imVkohli ❤". Cheteshwar Pujara: can bat, can't dance? 🤣🤣



Celebrations have well and truly begun for Team India! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XUWwWPSNun — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2019 Pujara can't dance In this video clip shared by Cricket Australia, Indian players could be seen dancing on the ground. But Pujara grabbed all the limelight in this clip as he wasn't able to break a leg.

Image Courtesy: BCCI