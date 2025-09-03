Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - Who have Passed BCCI Fitness Test? Which India players are yet to undergo Bronco Test? Full List Revealed

Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya set for unique Milestone no India player has ever achieved before

Sandesh Jhingan ruled out of CAFA Nations Cup after Jaw Fracture, set to return to India

'It's an honour to represent India': Yuki Bhambri after US Open 2025 progress

Cricket Virat Kohli breaks silence on Chinnaswamy Stampede as RCB shares emotional statement By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 12:10 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Virat Kohli has finally broken the silence, 91 days after the horrific stampede which claimed lives outside of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

An afternoon which was supposed to be joyous one, turned into a nightmare of rubble and death as 11 people lost their lives. Royal Challengers Bengaluru were deemed the main culprit for this man-made massacre, and have since been heavily scrutinized.

After that, RCB recently launched a social initiative called "RCB Cares" in the aftermath of the tragic stampede at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during their IPL victory celebrations on June 4 this year.

The stampede claimed 11 lives and left many injured, deeply affecting the RCB family and their fans. As part of the initiative, RCB pledged ₹25 lakh compensation to each family of the deceased and set up a dedicated fund to support injured fans. Beyond financial aid, RCB Cares focuses on meaningful, long-term action to enhance fan safety and crowd management.

The initiative includes collaborating with the Indian Premier League, Karnataka State Cricket Association, and stadium authorities to design safer crowd management protocols. RCB Cares' manifesto outlines six key measures, including fan safety audits, emergency response training for staff, investment in crowd safety research, community empowerment programs, and honoring the lost fans through permanent tributes. This initiative reflects RCB's commitment to move forward responsibly, making fan safety a priority and integrating the memories of those lost into the team's legacy.

Amid this, Kohli, who was also accused for openly inviting fans to join the victory parade in Bengaluru, has broken his silence.

"Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th," Kohli was quoted as saying as RCB released a statement.

"What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history... turned into something tragic. I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost... and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility," it added.

The India stalwart has been living in London since the IPL 2025 concluded and recently passed the BCCI fitness test as well, which ensures his availability for the Australia ODI series.