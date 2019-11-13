Virat Kohli backs Glenn Maxwell for speaking up on mental health issues, reminisces his trauma post 2014 England tour

Talking to media persons on the eve of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Indore, Kohli hailed the Australian cricketer for coming out in the open and talking about the issue. The 31-year-old cricketer said he too went through a tough phase after his dismal performance on England tour in 2014.

"You know when you get to the international stage, every player that's in the squad needs that communication - that ability to speak out. I think what Glenn has done is remarkable and he has set a right example for the cricketers all around the world that if you are not in the best frame of mind, you try, try and try but as human beings, you reach at a point when you need time away from the game," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

Kohli, who is making a comeback after taking a much-needed break from international cricket, said, "To be very honest, you (journalist) guys have a job to do. We guys have a job to do and everyone is focussed on what we need to do. It is very difficult to figure out what's going on in another person's mind. I have gone through a phase in my career where I felt like it was the end of the world. In England 2014, I did not know what to do and what to say to anyone and how to speak and how to communicate."

"I think what Glenn has done is remarkable and will set an example for cricketers all over the world" - Captain @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/YLHtigo0kD — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2019

The Delhi cricketer had a harrowing first tour of England as he accumulated just 134 runs in 10 innings and faced criticism from all corners for his inability to play under swinging English conditions. The cricketer, however, worked hard on his technique and skills and later when India toured the English shores in 2018 for the 5-Test series, Kohli (593 runs, including two centuries) emerged as the leading run-scorer in the series.

Kohli added further, "I could not have said I am not feeling great mentally and I need to get away from the game because you never know how it is taken. So, I think these things should be of great importance because if you think that a player is important enough for the team or Indian Cricket to go forward. I think they should be looked after."

Earlier, England's female cricketer Sarah Taylor also retired from the game citing mental health issues. Taylor had been pretty vocal about mental health issues and has been supporting the cause to help people overcome such challenges.