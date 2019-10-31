Glenn Maxwell to take a short break from cricket to deal with mental health issues

On Thursday, Cricket Australia (CA) announced that Maxwell will be taking a break from the game from Thursday. CA stated that Maxwell will be replaced by D'Arcy Short, who was playing in WA's Marsh One Day Cup. Short will join the Australia squad in Melbourne on Friday, ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

Maxwell's decision comes days after he hammered a 28-ball 62 in Australia's massive 134-run win in the opening Twenty20 against Sri Lanka.

He did not get to bat in the second match which the hosts won by nine wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Australia team's psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd told cricket.com.au, "Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game. Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff."

Meanwhile CA's Executive General Manager of National Teams, Ben Oliver told cricket.com.au, "The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support. Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's well-being and his reintegration into the game.

He further added, "We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respect their privacy this time. He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer. It's important we look after Glenn and all our players."

The 31-year old, who also bowls off-spin, has played 110 ODIs, 61 T20s and seven Tests for Australia.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa