Virat Kohli has been pressuring, disrespecting and remonstrating with umpires, claims David Lloyd

Following England's defeat in the T20I series against India, Lloyd went on claiming that Kohli's suggestion that England pressurised umpire Nitin Menon to give soft-signal in their favour in the 5th T20I is doubtful. Lloyd added that he is sure that the India captain has been 'remonstrating with umpires throughout this tour'.

Lloyd wrote in his column for Daily Mail, "Kohli also suggested England were pressuring umpires to give the 'soft signal' as out when Dawid Malan took a low catch in the fourth T20. Firstly, the soft signal is there to leave as much authority as possible with the on-field umpires.

"And I don't know if England put pressure on Nitin Menon in Ahmedabad, but I do know one thing - Kohli has been pressuring, disrespecting and remonstrating with umpires throughout this tour."

Lloyd also criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not handling the on-field altercations between the players strictly.

He further wrote, "There have also been a number of altercations in India which, when copied, will permeate through every level. There was another on Tuesday (March 23) near the end of the India innings. You should not confront an opposition player on the field. It's just not done. And the toothless International Cricket Council have done nothing."

Earlier on Monday (March 22), during a media briefing in Pune ahead of the first ODI against England, Kohli said, "Look, I have played a long time when then there was no DRS, right? If the umpire made a decision, whether the batsman liked it or not, it stayed like that; vice-versa if the umpire gave him not out and it was out it stayed like that whether it was marginal or not."