Virat Kohli is a positive influence: Mohammed Shami

Bengaluru, October 10: Paceman Mohammed Shami has credited skipper Virat Kohli for creating a positive environment within the team and making it the top side in both one-day and Test formats.

"The camaraderie between the members of this team is exceptional and it is actually the reason behind our good performances.

"It has happened for the first time that all the players enjoy each others success. It is also because of the environment created under Virat Kohli's captaincy," Shami told a TV channel.

Talking about India's challenges in the next season, when they will travel to South Africa, England, and Australia, Shami gave a concrete answer.

"We are confident of performing well overseas because we don't want to lose the taste of success."

"We are ready for the challenges and will always give tit for tat reply to the opposition. We don't shy away from giving it back to our rivals. If opposition sledges us, we will also sledge them back. We don't have the fear factor in our team,"he said.