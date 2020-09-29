Virat Kohli lauds Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers for Royal Challengers Bangalore's Super Over win

Kohli lauded pacer Navdeep Saini and veteran batsman AB de Villiers for earning the Royal Challengers their second win in third match.

"I don't have words because it was such a rollercoaster. We batted really well to get past 200 and the start with the ball was outstanding. They played well in the middle overs, patiently, waiting for the dew to kick in," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

However, Kohli did say that they need to lift the standard of fielding further.

"I hope we didn't think that we'd done the job when the equation read 90 runs to get off 5 overs for MI. Fielding is something we have to keep working on. If we'd taken our chances, it wouldn't have been so close. As I said, these little things we're not capitalising on, we need to work on," said Kohli.

RCB needed 8 runs to win the match in the Super Over and they went in with Kohli and De Villiers. Kohli explained the rationale.

"I thought Jasprit is going to bowl and so we need to use the longer boundary. We thought about who are the best guys to come back for twos and it was me and AB. We'll take lessons and close games better in the future," he said.

Kohli left a word of praise for Washington Sundar and said the changes they made to the XI paid off.

"I think the changes that we made, making Washington bowl in the Power Play paid off. I think Isuru (Udanda) did well well. Gurkeerat didn't get a bat but we had the balance right. (Adam) Zampa did well too other than that last over. But a really outstanding super over from Saini aganst Hardik and Pollard. I think the long boundary gave him confidence.

"AB was coming off a long break. Some of the shots he played were outstanding. He was good with the gloves as well. You speak with him and he keeps things simple. He doesn't watch a lot of cricket, enjoys his life, enjoys his golf. Comes out here relaxed and backs his ability and not many guys have got that ability," said Kohli.