Virat Kohli leads cricketers to wish cracker-free Diwali

Kohli will return home after the opening Test in Adelaide which ends on December 21.

He has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be with his actor wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child in early January.

"A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May god bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," Kohli said in a video posted from his official Twitter handle.

Many former cricketers like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman also wished their fans a happy and safe Diwali.

"Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali. May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health," Laxman tweeted.

Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali 🪔 🪔 May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. pic.twitter.com/hCGca7bU3J — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2020

"May your path always be lit with love and happiness. Wish you a very #HappyDiwali2020," Sehwag tweeted.

May your path always be lit with love and happiness. Wish you a very#HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/r2pPVZ8QYm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2020

Not just Indian cricketers but Australian opener David Warner, who recently led SunRisers Hyderabad to the IPL 2020 play-offs, also sent greetings to his Indian friends.

"Happy Diwali to all our friends in India," David Warner wrote on his Instagram post.

India's tour of Australia begins with three ODIs, followed by as many T20 Internationals and four Tests. While the first ODI will be held on November 27, the opening Tests is scheduled on December 17 in Adelaide.

Kohli will miss the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne (December 26-30), New Year's Test in Sydney (January 7-11) and the final game at the Gabba (January 15-19).