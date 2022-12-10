Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Virat Kohli: Number of year-wise ODI centuries, check out the list

By
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli celebrates after his hundred against Bangladesh on Saturday

Virat Kohli ended his three and half year drought of ODI centuries after scoring a fantastic 113 against Bangladesh in the third ODI on Saturday.

He was measured in his knock, took his time and unleashed himself after settling down, like the old self. This was Kohli's 44th ODI ton, and the first one he scored was back in 2009 against Sri Lanka.

During the years, Kohli has racked up centuries in every format and in every corner of the cricketing world. The ostentatious batter has amazed the world with his array of batting brilliance, and is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. He also got to his 72nd career hundred on Saturday, making him ranked 2nd in the list of most career hundreds, only after the great Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 cenuries to his name.

Virat Kohli's ripest years came in 2017 and 2018, when he scored 6 ODI centuries in each calendar year. The player also scored 5 centuries in 2019, but since then, he hadn't had any prior to Saturday.

Virat Kohli's year-wise ODI centuries:

Year Number of Hundreds Yearwise ODI highest score
2008 0 N/A
2009 1 107 vs Sri Lanka
2010 3 118 vs Australia
2011 4 117 vs West Indies
2012 5 183 vs Pakistan
2013 4 115 vs Zimbabwe, 115* vs Australia
2014 4 139* vs Sri Lanka
2015 2 138 vs South Africa
2016 3 154* vs New Zealand
2017 6 131 vs Sri Lanka
2018 6 160* vs South Africa
2019 5 123 vs Australia
2020 0 N/A
2021 0 N/A
2022 1 113 vs Bangladesh

Comments

MORE INDIA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 16:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 10, 2022
Click to comments